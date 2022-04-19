China, in the first quarter GDP rises by + 4.8% despite Covid

Listen to the audio version of the article

China recorded a GDP in the first quarter of 2022 up by 4.8% annually, well above the + 4.4% expected by analysts, while on a cyclical basis the growth was 1.3% (+0, 6%), according to data released by the National Statistical Office. These results are far beyond expectations, in spite of the numerous anti-Covid lockdowns that have affected various parts of the country in recent weeks, from Jilin to Shenzhen and especially Shanghai, whose economy alone contributes to almost 5% of the Chinese GDP.

China’s gross domestic product increased by 4.8% annually after slowing growth to + 4% at the end of 2021, while on a quarterly basis, GDP grew by 1.3%, less than 1.5% revised October-December. The economy climbed faster than expected in the first quarter, but the most recent macro data revealed a contraction in retail sales (-3.5% in March versus -1.6% expected and first decline since July 2020, for a meager + 3.3% in the first three months) serving the heavy blocking measures against the spread of Covid-19.

Furthermore, industrial production in March had an increase of 5% (compared to expectations of + 4.5%), discounting the decline in manufacturing and Omicron activities, closing the first three months of 2022 at +6.5 %. The data will increase the pressure on the central government and on President Xi Jiping himself who has reaffirmed his commitment to zero-Covid policy despite rising costs and lockdowns in the country’s largest cities.

Infections across China increased in April and Shanghai, the main financial hub, is still partially blocked. The Omicron wave erupted at a delicate stage for the Chinese economy following a debt crisis in the real estate sector and a wider loss of momentum with the squeeze on the hi-tech sector and the Internet. In early March, despite the foreseeable international repercussions of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, Prime Minister Li Keqiang announced a 2022 growth target of 5.5%, the lowest in 30 years.

Figures for the first three months of the year do not fully include the events in Shanghai, which at the end of March entered China’s most severe lockdown since the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak of early 2020. Last week, Nomura estimated that 45 cities, responsible for 40% of China’s GDP, were in complete or partial blockade, limiting circulation to about 370 million people, and he added that the country was “at risk of recession”.