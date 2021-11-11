China, inflation up by 1.5% in October: producer prices + 13.5%

Listen to the audio version of the article

Of all the indicators of the Chinese economy, it is the most sensitive from a social point of view. While the party’s sixth Plenum is underway, which, on the other hand, has a very high political relevance given that it prepares the way for the next Congress, the news that the producer price index runs also in October, reaching a record of 13.5% on an annual basis in October, does not bode well. The National Statistical Office has admitted that this is the highest figure since 1996. China’s growth prospects are falling as it discounts the prices of raw materials.

A predictable figure

Inflation at the factory was widely expected to rise, and in fact it was imagined to break the September record of 10.7%, the fastest pace since China began providing this type of data in October 1996. Higher production costs were recorded in 36 of the 40 industrial sectors – the same range as in September – including mining of coal, oil and gas and smelting of ferrous metals.

The official Chinese manufacturing purchasing managers index in October dropped to 49.2 from 49.6 in September, the second consecutive monthly drop, but it should be noted that numbers below 50 indicate a contraction.

The weight of the outbreaks

Meanwhile, it must be said that the Covid-19 outbreaks that have sprung up throughout the country, together with the travel restrictions provided for by Beijing’s zero tolerance policy, have reduced domestic demand. Meanwhile, the October Consumer Price Index more than doubled to 1.5%, up from 0.7%, driven by rising prices for vegetables and non-food items, including consumer goods. and fuel.

Economists warn of the risks stemming from the ongoing epidemic. Nine provinces have detected new cases, bringing the number of Covid patients in the country to 1,222, an intolerable figure for Beijing which has aimed at the goal of zero-Covid. The Delta variant also dealt a severe blow to the service sector.

Growth in perhaps

Capital Economics says that “although any disruption to mobility will be temporary, the frequent shocks to China’s zero-COVID service business are another reason to be cautious about growth prospects.”