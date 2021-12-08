China investigates a mysterious cube sighted on the moon

A mysterious object, apparently cubic in shape, was photographed by the technicians of CNSA (China National Space Administration), which is the Chinese equivalent of the most famous NASA, on the hidden side of the moon. Chinese researchers intend to find out more about this mysterious “object” and are planning a specific study mission, which is expected to kick off over the next few months.

The Predators of the Lunar Cube …

According to what has been stated so far, the mysterious object, which CNSA officials describe (verbatim) as similar to a hut, would be in a position about 80 meters from the current one of their rover Yutu 2. According to the team’s estimates, it could take Yutu 2 to reach the cubic object about a couple of months, given the extremely rugged nature of the surrounding terrain, where there is no shortage of large rocks and deep craters.

pic by CNSA

The object, obviously not yet identified, was noticed by one of the rover’s “pilots”, the staff who remotely control the probe, during some routine operations. The geometric shape, sharply squared, immediately caught the eye in the whole of the bleak lunar landscape.

The scientific staff, immediately warned of the discovery, has not yet (reasonably) pronounced itself on the possible nature of the object, but the curiosity is still such as to risk a slow and meticulous approaching maneuver, in the hope of being able to shed light on the object. real origin of the “cube”.

pic by CNSA

Currently, the CNSA is the most experienced space agency with regards to the so-called “Hidden side” of our satellite, as they are the first rover to be landed in this region in 2019. The far side of the Moon was first photographed in 1968, during the first lunar orbit competa carried out by the NASA mission Apollo 8, but no one, before the Chinese, had ever actually sent an exploration module to the territory.

