“China is annoyed by Russia” – Time





According to Lucio Caracciolo, China will not act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine. The editor of Limes magazine is a guest on the March 8 episode of Eight and a Half, the La7 talk show hosted by Lilli Gruber, and reveals some behind the scenes of the war in Ukraine, a scenario that does not turn in Vladimir Putin’s favor: “I don’t think China wants to get into this game too much. China is annoyed with Russia, the famous couple no longer works as they used to. At this moment, Americans and Chinese are probably talking about something, China will not act as a mediator by throwing itself into the fray. The only solution is for someone in Moscow to decide that there is a problem and therefore to defend and save Russia Putin must be killed, I don’t see many other solutions ”.





Caracciolo then continues: “The problem facing Ukraine and Zelensky is the huge difference between the way we tell this story, the third world war and so on, and the way we face it, arm ourselves and leave. There is a rhetorical excess on our part, either we take what we say seriously and draw the consequences, or we stop talking about World War III. You can’t – concludes the geopolitics expert – talk about all this and send him some food and weapons from the 1950s ”.