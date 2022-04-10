China is facing the worst outbreak of covid-19

Health workers go through a Shanghai neighborhood in search of those infected by covid-19 omicron. AFP

China is facing the worst covid-19 outbreak of the pandemic, which has led the authorities to confine millions of inhabitants and prepare beds for emergency hospitalizations, putting pressure on the health system, especially in Shanghai.

The country applies the “zero covid” strategy that consists of doing everything possible to avoid more cases, which implies testing large portions of the population and isolating thousands of people in special centers or hospitals.

As a result, the Shanghai health system, the main center of this wave due to the omicron variant, is stretching its capacity to the limit to simultaneously ensure testing, isolation of those infected, and treatment of patients who do not have covid. .

Here is a list of the main challenges facing China:

vaccination rate

As of mid-March, 1.2 billion people had received at least two doses of vaccines, that is 90% of the population.

So far, only half of Chinese have received a booster dose.

An additional difficulty is the protection of the older population. in the group of people over the age of 80, only half have received two doses.

In mainland China, only Chinese vaccines are licensed for now, although authorities gave the green light under certain “conditions” to the use of the anticovid pill Paxlovid from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

According to several studies, Chinese vaccines are less effective on average than other compounds, although they offer protection against severe illness.

Health workers carry out covid-19 tests in Shenyang, China. AFP

pressure on hospitals

China’s health system has improved in recent years, but is struggling with understaffing and an aging population.

According to the Ministry of Health, China has only 2.9 general practitioners for every 10,000 people. By comparison, the UK has the same number of doctors for 1,000 people.

In addition, there are regions better provided than others.

Researchers from the prestigious Peking University warned that the country could face “a huge outbreak” that the health system would collapse if they relaxed restrictions, as Europe and the United States did.

Chinese government workers unload food for a neighborhood in Shanghai with numerous covid-19 infections. AFP

The differences between the countryside and the city

Although poverty has been reduced in the country in a spectacular way in the last decades, very marked differences persist between the cities and the countryside in terms of health care.

state-of-the-art medicine, the most experienced doctors and the best establishments are in the big cities where the inhabitants have a range of options between public centers and private clinics.

Police agent monitors neighborhood contour in Jing’an, China, where there is an outbreak of covid-19 infections. AFP

The health system and the “zero covid” strategy

Shanghai is the most advanced city in the country, so it has been surprising that it encounters so many difficulties in the face of the health crisis and there are problems finding beds to isolate those infected.

According to the authorities, 130,000 beds are available or will be in the coming days.

Nearly 40,000 were installed at the National Exhibition Center and the Shanghai Congress.

In most cases they welcome asymptomatic people.

On the other hand, confined city dwellers complain of a lack of access to fresh food and hospital care for emergencies.

According to the Chinese press, at least two people with asthma died after not receiving care in hospitals because they did not have a negative covid test.

Nearly 38,000 health professionals and 2,000 military personnel from other parts of the country were sent to Shanghai. to help with health care and food distribution.