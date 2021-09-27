China is frightening, but not too much

An immediate drop to 41 thousand dollars of quotation (the third in the space of a week), but then also the immediate recovery: the confidence in Bitcoin does not seem to fade and, even after the fright over the news coming from the East, the cryptocurrency has quickly recovered.

China is not scary

There are clear opportunities between the lines of the current economic situation: where even in the face of news that should scare Bitcoin does not yield, it means that demand is still strong and growth opportunities are around the corner. After all, every fall is an opportunity for “I told you so” by detractors and buying opportunities for the most optimistic, thus trying to find in difficulties an opportunity for leverage to increase the potential of their portfolio.

Buying Bitcoin today is simple and the price has stabilized around 40-45 thousand dollars, a threshold that looks more to the highest ever than to the lows of recent weeks. If a descent below 40 thousand is seen as dangerous, the consolidation around 45 thousand would instead represent the springboard towards new climbs. The boycott of cryptocurrencies by the Chinese government was not enough to change that sentiment and this cannot be ignored if among the investment ambitions there are also coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum or similar.

In the last few hours Bitcoin once again challenged the $ 45,000 threshold (moreover with high average exchanges), an important threshold before raising the bar to 50 thousand and the highs of the semester. If at the beginning of the year they had exceeded 60 thousand dollars, this is the primary objective of those who are investing these days in search of that leap that can give a sudden speculative gain. Beyond what happens in Beijing or El Salvador, these are the elements that most influence the ups and downs of the main cryptocurrencies: hype and trust, existing portfolios and new entrants.