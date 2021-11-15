China is killing dogs and cats of quarantined patients without their consent, these are the effects of the “Zero Covid” strategy

Two men enter a house. They wear the white overalls with the blue stripe that we have now learned about when the health authorities intervene in the event of Covid-19. But their purpose is not to take care of someone, to save a life. They are there to kill someone: their aim is to kill a woman’s dog temporarily out of the house because it is in quarantine. A camera records what they do: one of them seems to have a “crowbar in his hand”, perhaps the same one he used to break into the house. The small dog presses himself against the wall, seeks shelter under a table. But the man armed with that iron hits him in the head.

China, the dog killed because the owner is in quarantine: the authorities kill the patients’ animals



The video was posted by a resident of Shangrao, Jiangxi province on the Weibo social network accusing health workers of beating her dog to death while she was quarantined in a pet-free hotel. Local authorities apologized for not communicating with the owner of the dog and said the worker in question was fired from the role. The operator said the dog had been treated through “harmless treatment”.

Authorities say they issued a warning that people in quarantine should have left their apartment doors open, but the woman’s had been locked. With the assistance of the police, the workers entered his apartment and discovered the dog.

However, this does not seem to be an isolated story: now there are many Chinese who, after long and difficult weeks spent in the hospital to survive Covid, have returned home and have never found their pets: the South China Morning Post tells of dogs and cats culled by health authorities without the permission of their owners at that time being treated or quarantined in the hospital. It is the nightmare that some citizens in China have lived and are experiencing where, in the name of the “Zero Covid” policy, local governments eliminate pets to prevent them from transmitting the virus to humans. Which is devoid of any scientific evidence as claimed by the entire scientific community and the World Health Organization.

A resident of Chengdu, southwest China, told on the social media platform Xiaohongshu that her cats were killed after she was moved from her home to follow quarantine. Just two months ago, a Harbin woman. from the north-east of the country, he said on Weibo that his three cats were killed by community workers after testing positive for the virus.

Local authorities replied in local media that no treatment is available for the animals and that euthanasia was the only option: “If the animal is positive, it cannot go back and the whole residential area cannot go back,” otherwise, the epidemic will never end, “said one of them. In short, this is what China’s “Zero Covid” strategy envisages: whenever regional epidemics occur, local governments use massive tests, contact traceability and sometimes partial blocks to try to contain the spread.

A strategy that is putting a strain on the tolerance of the Chinese and it is not surprising that the killing of cats and dogs has prompted many of them to sign online petitions where they ask local governments to have more humane and well-defined policies and, above all, they pretend to keep pets with them during quarantine.

One post, which has gone viral and re-launched thousands of times, lists instructions for pet owners who are in trouble with the authorities, urging them to report the situation on social media, posting videos of the brutal actions of health workers. “Please don’t stop supporting and spreading the news about what is happening, because if we don’t talk, maybe our furry friends will die,” it reads.

Some have even wondered whether it was legal for governments to kill pets: under Chinese law, wild animals or livestock infected during a pandemic can be killed. But dogs and cats are not listed as “livestock”. Currently, on the other hand, there is no law that protects pets in China, so there is not much room to fight for them and their death can only “serve as a warning for owners to be more careful from now on. then », declared the head of an animal rights association.

Official Chinese media have also advocated lenient treatment of sick pets: The Life Times, a newspaper run by Communist Party spokesperson People’s Daily, urged the public not to panic over the possibility of pets spreading the virus. because “in a pandemic, pets are just as much victims of the virus as humans.”

But with no clearer policies in place, for now, pet owners can only rely on themselves to protect their pets.

– A retired teacher lost her hands and feet to Covid, but now she helps children read with her dog

