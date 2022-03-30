China is rethinking the “zero-COVID” strategy

Since last Monday, part of Shanghai, the financial capital of China, has been in a new lockdown due to a marked increase in positive coronavirus cases. The new closure will allow health authorities to carry out sweep tests until next April 1, when the lockdown will be lifted and applied to another part of the city, again to carry out tests on all inhabitants by April 5.

The choice to impose short-term closures while testing is being carried out is one of the first signs of a revision of the so-called “zero-COVID” strategy, applied in China since the beginning of the pandemic and with mixed success.

Shanghai has been dealing with a new wave of COVID-19 for about a month: on Tuesday it detected over 4,400 new positive cases, the highest number ever recorded in the metropolitan area. By the standards of many Western countries, where tens of thousands of daily cases had been recorded in recent months, the amount of infections may appear reduced, but not for the Chinese government which in these two years has tried to practically avoid the circulation of the coronavirus. at any cost, immediately isolating the infected and imposing strict quarantines and prolonged lockdowns of entire cities.

This “zero-COVID” strategy had yielded good results in the early stages of the pandemic, at least according to official data.

In two years, less than 100 cases per million people have been found overall in the country, compared to almost 240 thousand per million in Italy. Deaths from COVID-19 in China were about 3 per million, compared to 2,630 per million in Italy.

However, isolating and blocking entire neighborhoods, if not entire cities, has had a great cost for China. In alternating phases, entire industrial and financial districts were unable to work for months, causing serious economic damage to the country and the rest of the world, which had to be confronted with a reduced availability of goods produced by one of the largest exporters in the world. The Chinese government wants to avoid having to resort to long periods of closures again, especially when faced with conditions that are different from those of 2020 and the first half of 2021.

The experience of many Western countries with the omicron variant has shown how difficult it is to contain a much more contagious version of the coronavirus, compared to the previous ones. Almost all European countries and the United States have struggled to do so, both due to the speed of diffusion of the variant and the need not to return to applying lockdowns and other heavy restrictions. The protection offered by vaccines and the less severe symptoms of COVID-19 by omicron (especially among the vaccinated) have led to waves with a very high number of infected, but in proportion far fewer severe cases than the previous ones.

With different nuances, Western countries have experienced a form of coexistence with the virus, as it has been defined by many experts, while maintaining the necessary precautions to avoid new worsening. The Chinese government does not consider coexistence with the coronavirus feasible in the current situations, consequently it is looking for a way to modify the “zero-COVID” strategy without abandoning it completely.

The changes experienced in recent weeks in the areas of greatest spread of the coronavirus in China have mainly concerned the management of positive cases. Those who are infected and have mild symptoms must no longer be hospitalized, but must still isolate themselves in dedicated centers. The length of isolation has been revised and in many cases shortened and new testing strategies are being experimented, such as the two-phase Shanghai one, to avoid city closures.

After a long period in which the government had imposed the use of molecular swabs only, it is now easier to buy do-it-yourself kits to get an antigen test at home. If the test is positive, however, it is mandatory to carry out a molecular one.

Other rules related to “zero-COVID” have remained in force, demonstrating the caution with which the Chinese authorities are reviewing the containment policies of the pandemic.

Travel to and from China continues to be severely limited, and those arriving in the country must undergo a two-week quarantine at hotels and other facilities designated by health authorities. Sample or carpet tests continue to be carried out, depending on the case, in some neighborhoods of the cities and if it is positive it is compulsory to reach one of the insulation structures. Store and school closures continue to apply, as do travel restrictions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on March 18 confirmed that he did not want to abandon the “zero-COVID” strategy, but added that China would “strive to achieve maximum prevention and control at the lowest cost and minimizing the impact of ‘epidemic on social and economic development’. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, Xi had never mentioned the economic costs of strategies to contain the spread of the coronavirus, according to analysts a further signal on the choice to review part of the policies in a delicate moment for the Chinese and global economy.

Xi is confident that he will be able to achieve this in the first place by carrying out tests even faster when necessary, carrying out them on smaller areas and making the governors of individual Chinese provinces more accountable. There may also be cases of partial lockdowns, where some factories and companies will be able to continue working, provided that tests are carried out more frequently to identify and isolate any positive cases.

The amount of new infections continues to be relatively high when compared with the previous two years. On March 19, China reported two new deaths, the first in nearly a year.

In the coming weeks, the Chinese health authorities will assess the effects of the “zero-COVID” changes and will be able to apply further changes, especially based on how the situation will evolve in the event of a further spread of the omicron variant.