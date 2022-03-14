China isolates province affected by coronavirus outbreak

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China on Monday banned most of the population from leaving a northeastern province affected by the coronavirus and mobilized the military reserve, at a time when the “clandestine omicron” variant is causing the worst outbreak in the country since the start of the pandemic. two years ago.

The National Health Commission reported 1,337 cases of local contagion in the past 24 hours, including 895 in the industrial province of Jilin. The government announced that to leave the area or to go from one city to another, a police permit will be required.

The province dispatched 7,000 reservists to help respond to the outbreak. They will have missions such as maintaining public order, registering people at testing centers and using drones to spray areas with disinfectant, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Hundreds more cases were reported in other cities and provinces, both on the coast and in inland regions. Beijing, with six new cases, and Shanghai, with 41, closed residential and office buildings where sick people had been detected.

“Every day when I come to work I think that maybe that day they will order the closing of the building and they will prohibit us from going home, so I always bring my sleeping bag and I have food reserves in the office, just in case,” he declared. Yimeng Li, a resident of Shanghai.

Although the number of cases in both China and Hong Kong are much lower than in other countries, they are the highest now since thousands of people died of COVID-19 in the city of Wuhan in early 2020. there are deaths reported from the recent outbreak.

Hong Kong on Monday reported 26,908 new cases and 249 deaths in the past 24 hours. The city registers cases differently from mainland China, as it combines both rapid antigen tests and PCR tests.

Hong Kong Governor Carrie Lam said authorities will not increase restrictions against the virus for now.

“I have to take into account if the public will accept more measures,” the governor said at a press conference.

China has had very few infections since its strict lockdown in Wuhan, and the government has steadfastly stuck to its zero-tolerance strategy, focused on curbing coronavirus spread as quickly as possible and resorting to strict lockdowns and mandatory quarantines for any contact of an infected person.

The government has indicated that for the time being it will continue to stick to its policy of curbing contagion.

Authorities on Sunday sealed off Shenzhen, which has reported 75 cases as people began the first of three rounds of mass testing. The city of 17.5 million people is a major financial and technology hub that borders Hong Kong.

Previously, on Friday of last week, the authorities had isolated Changchun, a city of 9 million inhabitants in Jilin province.

Zhang Wenhong, a leading infectious disease expert at a Fudan University-affiliated hospital in Shanghai, said in an essay for Chinese business media Caixin on Monday that the mainland figures remain in the early stages of a “ exponential increase”. Shanghai confirmed 41 new cases on Monday.