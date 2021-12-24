China, like the Taliban, makes the Tiananmen statue disappear from Hong Kong

The work of “normalization” of Hong Kong ordered by the Chinese Communist leader Xi Jinping after the mass protests of 2019 continues unabated. Even the so-called “Pillar of Shame”, the statue that stood on the campus of the University for 24 years to commemorate the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre in Beijing in June 1989, it was removed. The eight-meter-high copper statue represents the horror of that massacre plastically, and depicts fifty faces twisted in a tangle of tortured bodies. The author, the Danish artist Jens Galschiot, expressed his “absolute shock” for what happened, but there really is no surprise: since, on 1 July 2020, it came into force in Hong Kong the draconian law on national security that prohibits any hint of criticism of the regime, the governor Carrie Lam has done nothing but implement the orders of her masters and step by step erase the elements of democracy that distinguished the former British colony returned to Chinese sovereignty on 1 July 1997 by the rest of the People’s Republic. Demonstrations have been banned under the pretext of a health emergency, Democratic leaders including famous student leader Joshua Wong have been arrested and sentenced to jail, independent newspapers have been shut down and their publishers have been arrested and incarcerated, the electoral law it has been changed to remove any semblance of opposition.

The museum dedicated to the victims of June 1989 was also closed and the leaders of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, the association that organized the event for Tiananmen every year and to which Galschiot had donated his work in 1997. Almost only the elimination of the commemorative statue of Chinese pro-democracy students was missing. And to have it dismantled during the night – the same University that hosted it, which in a note explained that it had to do so “on the basis of an external legal opinion, assessing the risk for the best interest of the university”. Once removed, the statue was mounted on a container and transported to a warehouse, where it will be kept “while the University will seek legal advice for any appropriate action later”.

This is also because Galschiot, who values ​​the statue 1.4 million dollars, had asked the Hong Kong authorities for an exemption from the infamous security law to be able to present himself to recover his work and bring it back to Europe (it is not clear if he obtained answer), while promising to seek compensation if the statue is damaged. Although there are those who say it is certain that the statue will be destroyed away from prying eyes.

Normalization in full sail, therefore, with the relative unfolding of the inevitable false propaganda. After having released an incredible “white paper” dedicated to “sincere efforts for democracy in Hong Kong”, the Beijing regime considered it appropriate to express its full appreciation to the governor of the city for the work done. President Xi praised the recent elections for the renewal of Parliament, which implemented “the principle of patriots who govern Hong Kong by establishing a political model of broad and balanced participation of all sectors of society”. Where “patriots” obviously means loyal to the communist regime: the others have been accommodated in prison.