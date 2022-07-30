China made a technological leap that worries the US.

In the weeks before the House and Senate ended 13 months of arguments and passed the Science Law and CHIPS At $280 billion, China’s leading state-backed chipmaker cleared a major technological hurdle that gave the world a bit of a shock.

Experts are still assessing how China has apparently taken a step forward in its effort to manufacture a semiconductor whose circuits are so small, some 10,000 times thinner than a human hair, that rival those made in Taiwanwhich supplies both China and the West.



US President Joe Biden holds up the note he was given saying the “CHIPS-plus” bill received enough votes to pass the House. Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP.

The Biden administration has gone to great lengths to keep the highly specialized equipment to make those chips out of Chinese hands, because progress in chipmaking is now being scrutinized as a way to define the national power, in the same way as nuclear tests or precision-guided missiles. they were during a previous cold war.

No one knows yet whether China can exploit the breakthrough on a large scale.

That can take years.

But one lesson seemed clear:

As Congress debated, amended and bickered over whether and how to support American chipmakers and a wide range of research in other technologies, from advanced batteries to robotics to quantum computing, China was moving ahead, betting that it would take Washington years to get going.

“Our Congress is working to political speedsaid Eric Schmidt, a former Google CEO who went on to lead the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, which warned last year of the enormous dangers of stay behind on a “fundamental” technology like advanced semiconductor manufacturing in a world of vulnerable supply chains.

“The Chinese government is working to commercial speed”.

In China, the push to catch up and make the most advanced chips is part of the program.to “Made in China 2025”.

That effort began in 2015.

While few in Congress want to concede the point, the technologies the United States will fund when President Joe Biden sign the bill, as it promised to do on Thursday, largely replicate the Chinese list.

It’s classic industrial policy, though leaders of both parties eschew the term.

The words convey a sense of state-controlled planning that is antithetical to most Republicans and provides direct support and tax credits to some of America’s largest companies, making some Democrats tremble with anger.

But 2025 isn’t too far off, which means the money will flow as the Chinese and other competitors move toward their next set of goals.

Meanwhile, the US semiconductor industry has witheredto the point that none of the most advanced chips are made in the United States, despite the fact that the fundamental technology was born here and gave its name to Silicon Valley.

None of this means that American competitiveness is doomed.

Just as Japan once seemed to be the 10-foot-tall tech giant in the late 1980s and early 1990s, but then missed out on some of the biggest advances in mobile computing and Windows operating systems and even in chip manufacturing, China is discovering that the money alone does not guarantee technological mastery.

But it helps.

Congress has taken much longer to reach the same conclusion.

Even so, China it has turned out to be one of the few issues that Republicans and Democrats can unite on:

the bill passed the House 243-187, with one abstention, on Thursday.

Twenty-four Republicans voted in favor, notable because Republican leaders were urging their members to oppose the bill after Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Majority Leader, and Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., will announce a surprise climate deal energy and taxes, on Wednesday.

China immediately denounced the bill as a move isolationist of Americans trying to free themselves from dependence on foreign technology, a strategy called “decoupling” that China itself is trying to replicate.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing that “no restriction or repression will stop” Chinese progress, a clear reference to US and European efforts to deny China the technology that would hasten its independence. technological.

But the big question is whether Congress’s slowness to realize America’s competitive shortcomings has doomed the effort.

While Biden and lawmakers tried to drum up support for the bill by describing the chips found in everything from refrigerators to thermostats to cars as the “oil“of the 21st century, the phrase was already hackneyed three decades ago.

In the late 1980s, Andrew S. Grove, one of the pioneers of Silicon Valley and one of the early leaders of Intel Corp., warned of the danger of the United States becoming a “technocolony” from Japan.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. produces approximately 90% of the most advanced semiconductors.

They are sold to both China and the United States.

And while Taiwan Semiconductor and Samsung are building new manufacturing facilities in the United States, responding to political pressure to address concerns of the american supply chainthe net result will be that only a single-digit percentage of its production will be on US soil.

“Our reliance on Taiwan for sophisticated chips is unsustainable and insecure,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said last week at the Aspen Security Forum.

With the demand for more sophisticated chips increasing (every new generation of cars requires more and more semiconductors), “we don’t have enough national offer“.

He argued that the bill’s $52 billion in federal subsidies would be bolstered by private money and would turn into “hundreds of billions” in investments.

Basically, he was using the argument that the federal government has used for a long time to justify the incentives to defense contractors.

Politicians knew that backing risky new spy satellite technology, or stealth drones, was an easier sell in Congress if it was described as critical defense spending rather than industrial policy.

But now the logic is upside down.

What defense contractors need are the most advanced commercial chips, not just for the F-35s, but also for the artificial intelligence systems that may one day change the nature of the battlefield.

The old distinctions between military and commercial technology have been greatly eroded.

That’s why, to pass the bill, the administration even engaged the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austinin the pressure campaign, arguing that it could not depend on foreign suppliers for the weapons of the future.

The bill’s authors say that while they are late in rebuilding the industry, starting today is better than continuing to watch American leadership erode.

Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, said that while China’s recent advance was “sobering,” he didn’t think there was “anyone who could innovate more than the United States of America if we mobilize our many resources.

The other advantage of the United States is “our relationships, economic and geopolitical, with other countries,” Young said.

“China has no friends; they have vassal states.

Innovation has been an American strength; This is where the microprocessor was invented.

But time and time again, the American vulnerability is in the making.

And China is not the only competitor.

To extract money from Congress, Intel and others noted that Germany and other allies were trying to entice it to build “fabs” (the pristine, airtight chip-making centers) on its own turf.

But in the end it was China that drove the votes.

One of the first evaluations of the new Chinese chip, by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., came from researchers at a firm called TechInsights.

After reverse engineering the Chinese-made chip, they concluded that it used a circuit just 7 nanometers wide.

As recently as 2020, Chinese manufacturers struggled to get below 40 nanometers.

Experts say the chip, made for cryptocurrency mining, may have been based or stolen from Taiwan Semiconductor.

For now, Taiwan Semiconductor remains the world’s largest single manufacturer, and its sprawling facilities near Taipei may be the island’s best protection against invasion.

China cannot afford the risk of its destruction.

And the United States cannot afford to see it destroyed.

But that delicate balance will not last forever.

So China has both a commercial and geopolitical motive to make the world’s fastest chips, and the US has a competitive motive to prevent Beijing from getting the technology to do so.

It is the last arms race of the 21st century.

In the old Cold War, the war against the Soviet Union a generation ago, “the government could afford to sit on the sidelines” and wait for private industry to invest, Schumer said Wednesday.

Now, he said, “we can’t afford to sit on the sidelines.”

c.2022 The New York Times Company