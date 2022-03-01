China makes cryptocurrency transactions illegal, with stiff fines and up to 10 years in prison

The Chinese Supreme Court has been trying to ban cryptocurrency transactions on Chinese soil for some time now. Last week the Chinese body made a tougher decision by passing a law, which comes into force on March 1, and makes any type of transaction with cryptocurrencies illegal.

People caught transacting with digital currencies can face up to 10 years in prison and pay a fine of up to $80,000.

New York University law professor Winston Ma. states that this is the first case in which cryptocurrency transactions are entered into the criminal law system in a country.

Fines of up to 80 thousand dollars for making a transaction with cryptos

The passed legislation refers to the term “cryptocurrency transactions” broadly, without specifying in detail what actions can be considered illegal. This is a serious problem, since it opens interpretation for the government to consider everything that involves cryptocurrencies illegal. According to the Supreme Court, the new law aims to punish illicit enrichment, in addition to maintaining the security and economic stability of the nation.

With this China runs out of cryptocurrencies?

The answer to that question is simple: No. Despite strong measures to prevent citizens from buying, mining and trading cryptocurrencies, the Chinese government is investing in the creation of its own digital currency, the yuan.

The digital Yuan was first tested during the Winter Olympics and the big difference is that it is not a decentralized currency, but a centralized one. The country has also been testing ways to transact cryptocurrency for some time and trying to get the population to use the resource.

It seems that the country’s plan is to invest in a centralized and government-monitored crypto model.

Source: Scmp