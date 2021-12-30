China, national team players have to take off their tattoos – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BEIJING, 30 DEC – The Chinese Ministry of Sport has banned tattoos on national team footballers and asked those who have them to “take them off”, at a time when communist power intends to put an end to trends that are considered vulgar.



From music to online games, China has tried in recent months to regain control of its youth and to impose manly values, in opposition to a moral decay that would come from abroad. The “vulgar” contents broadcast on the small screen and on social media are also targeted, called to focus instead on “patriotic” values. The Chinese audiovisual regulator has therefore called in recent months to establish “correct” beauty criteria and to ban “effeminate” men and “vulgar influencers”.



The Chinese national team footballers now have “a formal ban on getting new tattoos,” the Ministry of Sport said yesterday, urging those who have them to have them “removed”.



“In special circumstances, tattoos should be covered” during training and competitions, the ministry said in a statement banning the recruitment of any tattooed athlete.



Tattoos are generally frowned upon in China, which remains a predominantly conservative society. But they have some success in big cities, especially with the younger generation. It is not the first time that aesthetics have arrived in Chinese football. The Federation had already ordered players to cover their tattoos in recent years. (HANDLE).

