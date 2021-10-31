China never stops: record-breaking open world RPG announced

Chinese productions are establishing themselves in the market in an increasingly marked way.

Let’s think, for example, of the now famous Genshin Impact, the role-playing game of MiHOYO study which has become a real world phenomenon despite being on the market for a relatively short time. The title has in fact generated insane revenues (2 billion dollars one year after its release, to be exact), also considering the fact that it is a free-to-play also present on mobile.

Another Chinese team is the author of one of the most anticipated games of recent months, of which we don’t know a lot, although we can say that it is inspired by God of War. We are talking about Game Science Studio and his Black Myth: Wukong, which some time ago showed up in a new gameplay footage that we analyzed.

It is a single player action RPG which seems to be very promising and which we told you about in our preview.

Now the publisher Tencent Games and the developer TiMi Studio Group have announced they are working on another action RPG open world, Honor of Kings: World.

Below is the game trailer:

It is a title based on the mobile game Honor of Kings which should be released for more platforms, although we do not know the date of entry into the market.

Honor of Kings it’s a competitive battle game currently present for systems iOS And Android in China, which made its market debut in November 2015.

According to what TiMi Studio Group reports, Honor of Kings it was the first game to have recorded a average of 100 million daily active users around the world, and the team also reports that it is one of the highest-grossing games of all time.

The company also announced the collaboration with the science-fiction writer Liu Cixin, which will add to the aesthetics of Honor of Kings: World his peculiar vision of Chinese culture.

Speaking of Chinese team games, we remind you that Genshin Impact has recently received an update that has changed many things.