China, new squeeze against digital currencies, all transactions defined as illegal. Bitcoin down by more than 8%

Chinese central bank again with an iron fist against digital currencies. Today the PBOC has defined all transactions and activities in digital currency are illegal and promising firm repression on the markets. The central bank, reads a note posted on its website, has clarified that cryptocurrencies “They don’t have the same legal status of legal tender currency and cannot be distributed on the market as money “. Furthermore, the note continues virtual currency exchanges and transactions are termed “illegal financial activities and are strictly prohibited“. After the news, bitcoin prices began to fall rapidly, losing more than 7% in an hour. One bitcoin is currently trading at $ 41,200. Even more marked drops for ethereum (- 11%) and litecoin (- 10.7%).

In recent years, bitcoin and other cryptocurrency transactions, the bank writes, “have prevailed, upsetting the economic and financial order, promoting money laundering, illegal fundraising, fraud, pyramid schemes and other illegal and criminal activities “and putting” the security of people’s assets at serious risk “. In accordance with the decision of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and the Council of State (the central government), the Central Bank has therefore issued a series of policies and measures to clarify that “virtual currencies they are not legal tender“, Prohibiting“ financial institutions from developing and participating in activities related to virtual currency, and national transactions ”, as well as“ financing the issuance of tokens ”.

The latest move comes at the end of a progressive Central Bank campaign against cryptocurrencies which in recent months have seen the destruction of mining and production of virtual currencies in all the provinces of the country, to the point that many Chinese players have relocated their businesses to the United States. El Salvador has recently adopted bitcoin as a legal currency to complement the peso to facilitate remittances from abroad. Today the Central Bank of Chile confirmed that a “high level” working group will study objectives, requirements and regulations for the development of one national digital currency. The president of the institute, Mario Marcel, explained that the focus of the analysis will be digital, retail, wholesale, cross-border, private digital and cryptoactive means of payment, according to the newspaper La Tercera.

A few days ago Jackson Palmer, one of the creators of the dogecoin who then retired from the industry, said “After years of studying them I realized that cryptocurrencies have a right-wing and hyper-capitalist nature. Something built first of all to increase the wealth of their creators through a combination of tax avoidance, evade regulation and generate artificial scarcity “