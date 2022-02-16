China, non-existent human rights. And the CCP returns to rage against Falun Gong

The United States will apply the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in protest against the Chinese regime’s genocide of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region, but the regime’s persecution is not limited to Uighurs alone.

A film about the cruelty of the Chinese regime

An award-winning film is moving audiences across the country. Unsilenced is the story of an American journalist and a group of students who risk their lives to denounce the ruthless propaganda of the Chinese Communist Party.

The CCP continues to persecute Falun Gong

As the Winter Olympics are upon us, a Beijing court sentenced a Falun Gong practitioner to eight years in prison for providing – along with 11 Chinese citizens arrested last year – information to the foreign press during the outbreak. of the new coronavirus in China.

The CCP against Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves could face a boycott in China. His newly released film, The Matrix Resurrections, ended up in the regime’s crosshairs after the American magazine Rolling Stone announced that Reeves will attend a benefit concert for Tibet in March.

Another activist imprisoned by the Chinese dictatorship

News has come that human rights activist Guo Fei-Xiong has also been arrested by the regime on charges of subversion.

The full videos in English:

– January 26 https://youtu.be/feJ9fNqV3MQ

– January 27 https://youtu.be/rrGQ_Je5G9I

NTD Italia on Youmaker: https://youmaker.com/c/NTDItalia

NTD Italia on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-409364

NTD Italia on Telegram: https://t.me/s/ntditaly

#PCC #Human Rights #FalunGong. Unsilenced