China obscures press freedom in Hong Kong and targets Taiwan

The horizon of freedom of the press and of expression is becoming increasingly obscure in Hong Kong, while the consequences of Beijing’s repressive squeeze on the press of the former British colony also reverberate on Taiwan. Today a barrage of arrests hit journalists and editors of one of the most followed online news sites in Hong Kong, Stand News, very popular and followed by the public, not only among the activists (now the few survivors) of the opposition. . The police forces of the special team for “National Security” arrested both the current and the former editor-in-chief of the newspaper, along with four executives of the publishing company. The agents showed up this morning at the home of 34-year-old Lam Shiu-tung, interim editor-in-chief, and former editor-in-chief, Chung Pui-kuen, 52, and took them away in handcuffs. Former editorial board members Margaret Ng Ngoi-yee, popular singer Denise Ho Wan-si, Chow Tat-chi and Christine Fang Meng-sang were also arrested. All four had resigned from their posts last month. As many as 200 agents took part in the raid against the newspaper’s journalists and editors. Ho, a famous Cantonese pop star and prominent democracy activist, was arrested at her home at 6 am, while officers ransacked her home for more than two hours, seizing phones and computers, as well as her identity card. and passport, according to CNN by his personal assistant

In a press conference that was held a few hours ago, Steve Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of the Hong Kong Police Homeland Security Department, said police raided the Publishing Company’s offices in the Kwun area. Tong, and froze approximately 61 million Hong Kong dollars (nearly $ 8 million) of the company’s assets. The superintendent defended the legitimacy of the arrests, necessary to “prevent the” bad apples “from being falsely represented as the media,” he said. While the Hong Kong chief secretary of the government, John Lee, for his part has increased the dose, stating that “it is the evil elements that damage the freedom of the press. Real professional media workers should recognize that those arrested are the bad apples who are abusing their position by wearing a fake media worker jacket. “

But this new repressive squeeze on the press, implemented under the liberticidal law on “National Security”, imposed by Beijing after the oceanic anti-Chinese demonstrations of 2019 in Hong Kong, has also caused repercussions in democratic Taiwan (which Beijing only considers a “rebellious province”, part of the Motherland and destined to be reunified, by hook or by crook). In Taipei, in fact, the local information website sister to that of the former Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily, founded by the media tycoon Jimmi Lai in prison in Hong Kong for some time now, has been put up for sale by the company’s liquidator. . After the arrest and detention of Lai – again for alleged violation of the Hong Kong National Security Act – which was followed by the seizure of the shares of the Publishing Company and all its assets, it was virtually impossible for the newspaper to continue the publications, and now even the Taiwan “branch” is forced to close.

Last June, after Jimmi Lai was arrested and Apple Daily shut down to try to avoid the same fate, Stand News announced that it would temporarily remove most of the comments hosted on its site and suspend comments. subscriptions, while the platform had also stopped accepting new donations last month. But not even these self-censorship measures have managed to prevent editors and publishers from ending up in prison on charges of “conspiracy to print or distribute seditious publications, in violation of sections 9 and 10 of the Crime Ordinance”, as stated Hong Kong police said in an official statement a few hours ago. The officers who carried out the raids this morning also took Ronson Chan Ron-sing, deputy director of Stand News and president of the Hong Kong Journalists’ Association, from his home, “for questioning,” a source said on the inside. of the Hong Kong Police, but not “under arrest”, at least for now.

But beyond the situation of press freedom in Hong Kong – now practically zeroed – the attempts by Beijing to extend the “longa manus” of repression on the press also in Taiwan, and the story of attempts are worrying liquidation of the Taiwanese sister company of the imprisoned tycoon Lai drew international attention to the affair. According to the Taiwanese press, in fact, the liquidators appointed by the Hong Kong court have asked the local twin, Apple Online, to hand over more than three decades of personal data of the readers to the Hong Kong authorities. But local human rights groups staged protests in Taipei calling on the democratic government of the “rebel island” to ban liquidators from handing over the data, as Hong Kong authorities could use it to try to arrest and incarcerate the data as well. Taiwanese users, accused of violating the national security law, which not only has an effect in Hong Kong but – according to Beijing – also in Taiwan, as it is considered an integral part of Chinese territory.

On Monday, Taiwan’s ministry of culture said Hong Kong’s courts and liquidators did not have the right or jurisdiction to obtain such data, because Taiwanese constitution and law protected its use. He added that only after approval by a Taiwanese court – possibly – could this data be provided to Hong Kong.

In a recent document, the Hong Kong Association of Journalists (HKJA) literally stated that press freedom in the former colony is now “in tatters”, citing the arrest of Jimmy Lai and the forced closure of his media. and the increase in censorship in public media through the passing of the national security law imposed by China, adding that such “repressive policies” have irreparably damaged not only the city’s media scene, but also its international reputation. Hong Kong, once a bastion of press freedom in Asia and around the world, has dropped from 18th place in 2002 to 80th place in 2021 in the RSF World Press Freedom Index.

The People’s Republic of China, the world’s largest kidnapper of journalists with more than 120 reporters or bloggers currently detained, remained at 177th out of 180. Journalists in prison in China, according to repeated complaints by Reporters Without Borders, face trials behind closed doors, without any protection of their defense guarantees, and are subjected to very harsh conditions of detention and real ill-treatment and torture. Sadly emblematic is the case of Zhang Zhan, the Chinese blogger – and lawyer – known for documenting the chaos and responsibilities of the government in Wuhan during the early stages of the Covid-19 epidemic in February 2020, which is currently at the end of life in prison, after a hunger strike that led her to weigh less than 40 kilos. Amnesty International asked for his “immediate release”, so that he can receive the medical treatment and care he needs, without which he “risks dying”. On his Twitter account, the brother wrote that “he may not survive the winter”.