China opens up to robot magistrates: they will formulate accusations independently

Chinese scientists have developed an algorithm capable of accusing people independently, using only a report from the authorities: the judgment remains in the field for humans, but this invention opens up new and delicate scenarios

In China it will soon be possible to be accused by a robot magistrate, who will support the judges in the trials. It is not the plot of a science fiction film but reality: Beijing wants to lighten the workload of prosecutors with the help of artificial intelligence. An apparently comfortable and ingenious idea, which however constitutes a precedent and opens up to significant implications and consequences.

A self-learning algorithm

The primary source of the news is the South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong newspaper. In fact, in China they would have developed a “robot” magistrate capable of accusing people of a certain variety of crimes. Not a machine in the flesh (at least not yet) but an algorithm that learns from already closed court cases and manages to have its own judgment criteria. A sort of artificial intelligence, which learns from human judgments and replicates them with its own meter to identify the culprits.

Read the record, find the criminal

In practical terms, this robot magistrate reads the minutes written by the authorities, identifies the clues and key variables of the case and comes to his own conclusion with 97% accuracy. Or at least that’s what the developers, led by Professor Shi Yong, director of the Chinese Academy of Big Data Sciences, declare. Such precision would derive not only from the study of algorithms but also from the activity of machine learning (i.e. the machine that automatically learns and perfects its judgment criteria) through the study and insertion in memory of about 17 thousand cases dating back to the period 2015 -2020.

A still limited application

Although we are already in a field of avant-garde and innovation, the machine is not yet able to extricate itself between all the laws and the indictments. In fact, it has only been calibrated on eight of the most common crimes, namely credit card fraud, clandestine betting, reckless driving, intentional violence, obstruction of public activity, theft and general fraud.

This program, it should be specified, does not issue sentences autonomously and would only serve to “lighten” the workload of real judges, who could thus deal with the most complicated cases that require a human touch from start to finish.

The precedents in Malaysia (and in Hollywood)

Already in 2020, the first sentence was issued in Malaysia by an artificial intelligence that worked more or less like the one experienced in China: an algorithm that learns from the minutes and trials of previous years, refines its criteria and makes judgments.

The other precedent dates back to 2002, but it is Hollywood. In that year Steven Spielberg signed “Minority Report”, in which the police arrested people solely on the basis of intent to commit crimes. What is called “trial of intentions”. Of course the comparison is a bit forced, but it makes the idea of ​​the possible drift of the application of technology within a sphere as delicate as that of criminal trials and the judiciary (together with legislative and executive, one of the three pillars of the contemporary state).