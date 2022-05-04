China paralyzes transport and resorts to teleworking to stop the advance of Covid | Economy

The nightmare of Covid-19 is magnified in China, the country where the virus that plunged the entire world into a health crisis originated more than two years ago. But while other regions such as Europe or North America say goodbye to masks and safety distances, several Chinese cities relive the worst moments of the start of the pandemic with the most radical measures to stop the coronavirus and guarantee your zero covid policy: confinements, transport paralysis and teleworking.

Beijing has been the latest to tighten measures to contain cases. The Chinese capital has closed some 60 subway stations, 15% of its underground network, and 158 bus routes. Since April 22, the city has registered more than 300 cases of community transmission, but still, it is committed to controlling the curve without resorting to the total confinement that Shanghai has been facing for a month.

For now, the city of 22 million people has closed schools, restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues, as well as some businesses and residential buildings in high-risk areas. Since Sunday, the rules of social distancing have also been reinforced and a new round of mass testing in the most affected districts.

But the nervousness has spread among some residents, who do not rule out a future absolute confinement. This week some residential complexes have been surrounded by metal fences about two meters high, with a sign that reads: “Only entrance, no exit”.

Business and restaurant owners have pointed out the magnitude of the economic impact of the new restrictions. “The cost is too great for us. It’s 20,000 yuan (2,800 euros) in one day, that simple!!” Jia, manager of a hamburger restaurant east of Beijing, told Reuters. “We have three branches in Shanghai. They have all been closed and have already lost income for a month. Now this,” she explained.

Starbucks, for example, acknowledged last Tuesday that its sales in China have decreased by 23%, which has eclipsed the good results of the 12% increase they have had in the United States. In this regard, the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Janet Yellen, has warned this Wednesday that the confinements in China will prolong the interruptions in supply chains on a global scale.

For its part, the central city of Zhengzhouhome to 12.6 million people and headquarters of iPhone maker Foxconn, has announced mandatory teleworking, while new measures are expected to contain the cases.

strict confinement

In Shanghai, the end of the lockdown is not in sight. After more than a month of lockdown, most residents of the largest Chinese city are not allowed to leave their housing complexes.

Some licenses have been granted since Sunday, in an attempt by the region to relax the restrictions, but it is only allowed to go out to a family member to do food shopping.

According to the latest data from the authorities, Shanghai registered 63 new cases outside the most closely guarded areas, delaying the city’s goal of not registering new infections for several days before lifting the confinement.







Shops closed in downtown Shanghai on Monday. Getty

Downside growth prospects

Measures to stop the virus are hurting domestic consumption and factory output in several of China’s major cities, disrupting key global supply chains and cutting revenue for some of the biggest international brands, including Apple, Gucci and Yum China, the owner of Taco Bell.

“Recent mobility trends suggest China’s growth deteriorated significantly in April, with traffic congestion, declining subway ridership and other high-frequency indicators hitting their lowest point since early 2020.” , has assured the Fitch Ratings agency in a statement.

Therefore, Fitch has cut the forecast for China growth by 2022 up 4.3%, from 4.8%; a result well below China’s official target of 5.5%.

Contrast with the international situation

the world reported 3.8 million cases of Covid in the last weekthe lowest figure since the first cases of the omicron variant, currently the dominant one on the planet, were detected in mid-November, according to data presented this Wednesday by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The number means a reduction of 17% regarding the infections registered in the previous week (April 18-24), according to the WHO, which insists in its weekly epidemiological report that due to the reduction in tests in many countries, this drop must be interpreted with caution.

In the case of Spain, the Ministry of Health has notified this Tuesday 57,329 new cases in one day, which brings the total number of infections in the country to 11,953,481 since the start of the pandemic. Of the new infections, almost 50% (28,434) were registered in people over 60 years of age, which returns this vulnerable part of the population to the center of the virus’s target. April added some 344,578 new infections.