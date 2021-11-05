China, real estate bubble does not stop. Another company suspended From Investing.com



Investing.com – Kaisa Group Holdings (HK :), a major Chinese real estate operator, was suspended from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after failing to pay for a product reserved for wealth management clients. The stop on the stock has dragged Stock Exchanges and stocks in the sector downwards, with China Evergrande (HK 🙂 which lost 2.5% and -1.4%.

The Shenzhen-based company, with a market cap of around $ 1 billion, is facing a severe liquidity crisis like most Chinese builders and, according to the South China Morning Post, is looking to sell off many of its assets. in the city where the group is based.

Due to the risk of contagion on the country’s (fragile) real estate environment, Kaisa’s bonds and stock had already felt the pinch on Thursday, selling over $ 0.20 on a bond maturing in 2026 (Bloomberg data) and the second after -15% (minimum since 2009).

According to reports from the China’s Economic Observer, the company carries CNY12.8 billion (about $ 2 billion) of capital value and interest on wealth products, nothing compared to the giant Evergrdande but enough to aggravate the “credit-crunch” that is sinking the country. Chinese real estate.

Upcoming maturities commit Kaisa to pay a $ 400 million bond maturing on December 7 and $ 2.8 billion for a maturity loan in 2022. Additionally, the company is expected to pay the interim dividend on December 17, to a total cost of approximately HK $ 281 million (Bloomberg data).

The doubts about Kaisa’s (HK 🙂 solvency worsened in October when the company canceled several meetings with investors, but according to the same company, “some retail investors gathered on Thursday at the company’s headquarters to meet Vice President Mai Fan. and the management of Kaisa Finance “.

Kaisa is a “responsible company” and is “making every effort to solve its liquidity problem by accelerating asset sales,” the group said, but in 2016 it was among the first Chinese real estate companies to initiate a restructuring of the property. debt to become the country’s third largest offshore bond issuer with over $ 11 billion of dollar out-standing bonds (Bloomberg data).