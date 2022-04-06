China registers record daily COVID-19 cases with more than 20,000

China recorded more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest tally since the start of the pandemic, with most infections coming from the economic capital Shanghai.

The National Health Commission reported 20,472 infections in its latest balance, even exceeding the figures for the first outbreak of the pandemic detected in the central city of Wuhan two years ago.

However, unlike then, the majority of cases were asymptomatic and the health authorities did not report any deaths due to the infection. COVID-19.

Since managing to contain the first outbreak in Wuhan, China has applied a zero strategy COVID-19with localized lockdowns, mass screenings and severe restrictions on international travel that led to very low infection numbers.

But since March, cases have been growing, reaching thousands a day in recent weeks due to the entry of the contagious omicron variant into its territory.

These are low contagion figures compared to most countries in the world, especially considering their population, but they test the zero COVID-19 strategy of Chinaone of the few countries to maintain this approach.

Shanghai, focus of infections

More than 80% of new national infections come from Shanghai, the most populous and economically powerful city in the world. Chinaindicated the municipal authorities this Wednesday.

The city of 25 million people entered a phased lockdown last week that sparked panic scenes in supermarkets and mass screenings in some areas.

The facilities to isolate those infected continue to fill with new cases and the authorities maintain their strict health protocols that include the separation of infected babies from their parents if they test negative.

A senior Shanghai official admitted the city was “insufficiently prepared” for the coronavirus outbreak. COVID-19.

The discomfort in the population grows due to the lack of food and the restriction of movements as the confinement lengthens.

This outbreak is impacting the economy and analysts are cutting growth forecasts due to the closure of factories and the confinement of millions of consumers.

