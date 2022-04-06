China registers record of daily cases of COVID-19: more than 20,000 | Coronavirus | D.W.

The National Health Commission reported 20,472 infections in its latest balance, even exceeding the figures for the first outbreak of the pandemic detected in the central city of Wuhan two years ago. However, unlike then, most cases were asymptomatic and health authorities did not report any deaths due to COVID-19.

The Commission specified the detection of 1,415 new positives for the coronavirus the day before (1,383 of them due to local contagion), in addition to 19,199 asymptomatic cases.

Despite zero COVID strategy

Since containing the first outbreak in Wuhan, China has applied a zero COVID strategy, with localized lockdowns, mass screenings and severe restrictions on international travel that led to very low infection numbers.

But, since March, cases have been growing, reaching thousands a day in recent weeks due to the entry of the contagious omicron variant into its territory. These are low contagion figures compared to most countries in the world, especially considering its population, but they test China’s zero COVID strategy, one of the few countries to maintain this approach.

In focus, Shanghai

More than 80 percent of new national infections come from Shanghai, China’s most populous and economically powerful city, city officials said Wednesday. The city of 25 million people entered a phased lockdown last week that sparked panic scenes in supermarkets and mass screenings in some areas.

The facilities to isolate those infected continue to fill with new cases and the authorities maintain their strict health protocols that include the separation of infected babies from their parents if they test negative. A senior Shanghai official admitted the city was “insufficiently prepared” for the outbreak.

The discomfort in the population grows due to the lack of food and the restriction of movements as the confinement lengthens. This outbreak is impacting the economy and analysts are cutting growth forecasts due to the closure of factories and the confinement of millions of consumers.

