China registers record of daily cases of COVID-19: more than 20,000 | Coronavirus | D.W.

The National Health Commission reported 20,472 infections in its latest balance, even exceeding the figures for the first outbreak of the pandemic detected in the central city of Wuhan two years ago. However, unlike then, most cases were asymptomatic and health authorities did not report any deaths due to COVID-19.

The Commission specified the detection of 1,415 new positives for the coronavirus the day before (1,383 of them due to local contagion), in addition to 19,199 asymptomatic cases.

Despite zero COVID strategy

Since containing the first outbreak in Wuhan, China has applied a zero COVID strategy, with localized lockdowns, mass screenings and severe restrictions on international travel that led to very low infection numbers.

But, since March, cases have been growing, reaching thousands a day in recent weeks due to the entry of the contagious omicron variant into its territory. These are low contagion figures compared to most countries in the world, especially considering its population, but they test China’s zero COVID strategy, one of the few countries to maintain this approach.

In focus, Shanghai

More than 80 percent of new national infections come from Shanghai, China’s most populous and economically powerful city, city officials said Wednesday. The city of 25 million people entered a phased lockdown last week that sparked panic scenes in supermarkets and mass screenings in some areas.

The facilities to isolate those infected continue to fill with new cases and the authorities maintain their strict health protocols that include the separation of infected babies from their parents if they test negative. A senior Shanghai official admitted the city was “insufficiently prepared” for the outbreak.

The discomfort in the population grows due to the lack of food and the restriction of movements as the confinement lengthens. This outbreak is impacting the economy and analysts are cutting growth forecasts due to the closure of factories and the confinement of millions of consumers.

rml (afp, efe)

  • A guard in a protective suit stands at the entrance to a fenced neighborhood in Beijing.

    Omicron spreads in China

    strict lockdowns

    Chinese authorities have reacted to the rise in infections by enforcing a lockdown in some regions. Extensive curfews, coupled with mass coronavirus testing and school closures, are expected to slow the spread of the virus. Health officials on Tuesday recorded nearly 4,800 new infections nationwide.

  • A man walks through an empty square in Shanghai.

    Omicron spreads in China

    empty squares

    The harsh restrictions affect more and more regions of China and also apply to the economic metropolis of Shanghai (photo). But, meanwhile, complaints about unequal and arbitrary provisions are increasing in volume. Criticism, yes, is quickly deleted from social networks, according to the Reuters news agency.

  • Patients outside the Caritas Medical Center in Hog ​​Kong.

    Omicron spreads in China

    Numerous infections and deaths in Hong Kong

    Hong Kong experienced a sharp increase in infections a few weeks ago. Many patients had to be hospitalized and the number of deaths related to COVID-19 set new records.

  • Before the doors of the Kowloon mosque, the shoes of the people who enter to get vaccinated accumulate.

    Omicron spreads in China

    Vaccination center in a mosque

    To strengthen the immunization of citizens, more vaccinations are carried out. Vaccination is also given at the Kowloon Mosque, the second oldest and the largest in Hong Kong. Before its doors the shoes of the people who enter the temple willing to be vaccinated accumulate.

  • A worker in front of a fence in a Shanghai neighborhood.

    Omicron spreads in China

    Blocked streets in Shanghai

    Although the contagion figures in Shanghai are relatively low compared to what happens internationally, some neighborhoods in the city have been fenced off and the inhabitants have to undergo massive coronavirus tests. Also the Disney theme park in Shanghai closed indefinitely on Monday (21.3.2022).

  • A man with a mask.

    Omicron spreads in China

    waiting for improvement

    In social networks, some affected relate their experiences. For example, a user tells on the Weibo messaging service: “Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen have three different models to fight the pandemic. Hong Kong is the worst, but it will be the first to open; Shenzhen is the most cash and the one in Shanghai is perhaps the most exhausting and even the most unfortunate.

  • A woman on a bicycle, wearing a mask, in Beijing.

    Omicron spreads in China

    living with the pandemic

    While in Europe there is talk of a broad relaxation of measures, despite high infection rates, in China many people have to live with severe restrictions, despite low contagion figures.

  • Health personnel distribute food in a quarantine center.

    Omicron spreads in China

    Isolation of infected

    Many people who have been infected must spend their isolated quarantines in special centers for this purpose. However, in Hong Kong, the “zero COVID” strategy does not seem to work. Yuen Kwok-Yung, a government advisor and professor at the University of Hong Kong, estimates that 2.5 million of the 7.5 million inhabitants have already been infected.

  • A boy in a luggage cart at Hong Kong airport.

    Omicron spreads in China

    Hong Kong changes strategy

    Although contagion levels remain high, Hong Kong plans to relax some restrictions. In April, the landing bans for flights from eight countries, including the United States, France and the United Kingdom, are expected to be lifted. It is also planned to shorten quarantine periods for arriving travellers. And schools have resumed face-to-face classes.

    Author: Ulrike Schulze


