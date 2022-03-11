China registers the largest wave of covid since the explosion of the pandemic and confines the city of Changchun, with nine million inhabitants | Society

China, which has been armored against the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, is facing the biggest wave of infections in months. The Asian giant has exceeded the barrier of 1,000 local infections within its territory for the first time since the outbreak of the global health crisis in Wuhan in 2020, a setback that threatens the zero tolerance strategy against covid-19 imposed by the authorities ever since. Of particular concern is the rebound in the number of asymptomatic patients, who this Friday constituted 64% of the new reported cases, which has led the National Health Commission to announce that the country will allow the use of antigen tests, which until now have not could be done at home. This Friday the authorities have decreed the confinement of the city of Changchun, of more than nine million inhabitants, the closure of the largest magnitude since the end of last year.

On Friday, February 18, China reported 60 new local infections; a week later, 104; two weeks later, 117. This Friday there were 1,211, distributed by 17 of the 31 provinces of the country. Although it is true that the figure is much lower compared to those of other nations —and taking into account that it is the most populous on the planet—, it makes headlines for being unprecedented since the first half of 2020, when the epicenter of the pandemic was located in Wuhan. More than half of the infections detected in recent weeks are asymptomatic, which China does not count as confirmed cases when publishing its daily data.

Health authorities associate this upward trend in the number of asymptomatic patients with the country’s high vaccination rate (87.4% of the population has been fully immunized) and with the increased incidence of the omicron variant. Tracing efforts, an essential part of China’s zero covid policy, by which the patient and his close contacts are placed in isolation, have been hampered in recent weeks by this increase in asymptomatic patients. The situation worries the authorities and this Friday the National Health Commission announced that the country will give the green light to the sale of antigen tests for the population. Until now, in China it was only allowed to carry out the covid-19 test to analyze it in laboratories approved by the Government.

Mass testing campaigns, tracings, isolations in quarantine centers, as well as neighborhood lockdowns make up the modus operandi implemented by China to keep the pandemic at bay for two years. Despite the fact that during the recent Chinese New Year celebrations, health authorities asked local officials to apply the measures in a prudent manner, the mobility restrictions and temporary closures have not ceased. Currently, more than 100 residential complexes throughout the nation have been classified as medium or high risk areas, which translates into mandatory tests to detect the virus and, in many cases, isolations. Shanghai, for example, has closed entertainment venues and students have returned to remote classes, while in Beijing a dozen residential complexes are confined.

Warnings and dismissals

The last big city to decree a massive confinement has been Changchun, the manufacturing center and capital of Jilin province. A statement published by the local government this Friday reports that the city will submit all residents to three PCR tests, implement teleworking and prohibit unnecessary travel. The text adds that in all urbanizations a kind of bubble will be created to which only support staff will have access to provide basic goods to neighbors.

Apart from Jilin province, most of the infections are located in Shandong, located on the eastern coast. As reported by the Qingdao disciplinary commission, 17 officials from the municipality of Laixi, where the outbreak originated, have been reprimanded or deposed for what has been described as “mismanagement” and “lack of rigor when implementing the protocols of strictly.” The director and deputy director of an institute in which infections were detected among the students have also been fired.

This Friday, during the press conference on the occasion of the closing of the annual session of the National People’s Assembly (the Chinese Legislative), the Prime Minister, Li Keqiang, avoided directly answering the question of whether his Government has drawn up a roadmap to reopen to the world or for how long Beijing considers its zero covid policy to be sustainable. “Our prevention and control measures will be based on the development of the pandemic and the changes of the virus,” said Li, who ends his term this year.

Recently, the renowned Chinese epidemiologist Zhang Wenhong emphasized that the affected localities will activate “different scales of control” according to their own particularities, which has led some analysts to consider that perhaps China is considering a change in strategy towards the inevitability of a coexistence with the virus. However, the serious situation in Hong Kong – which has been forced to receive help from the mainland due to the potential collapse of its health system – invites opponents of opening the borders to reinforce their caution and dismiss lax measures. This position is also based on the fact that China will bet on the greatest possible stability until the fall, when President Xi Jinping is scheduled to be appointed for a third term.

According to official figures, since the start of the pandemic, of the more than 1.4 billion inhabitants of the Chinese mainland, only 112,940 have been infected and 4,636 have died from covid-19. By comparison, Hong Kong, with seven million inhabitants, accumulates 646,800 cases and 3,150 deaths.