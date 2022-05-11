China rejects US policy on Summit of the Americas | News

China denounced on Tuesday the unilateral policy of the United States for the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the IX Summit of the Americas set to be held in the city of Los Angeles, California next June.

READ ALSO: Puebla Group supports Caricom request on Summit

The spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zhao Lijian, advocated the participation of all the countries of the Latin American region and respect for the self-determination of the peoples.

In turn, the Asian diplomat stated that the US “not only has development and prosperity without benefiting Latin America, but has also exploited the subcontinent.”

The Summit of the Americas should not be gauged exclusively by US standards, serve US interests only, or be reduced to a Summit of the United States of America.https://t.co/ZI221w9AZ8 — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China)

May 10, 2022





In this sense, Zhao pointed out that the US government has “imposed indiscriminate sanctions, exported inflation, promoted political interference and subversion, as well as the assassination of leaders and even armed aggression.”

Similarly, the ministerial spokesman urged the US government to abandon the practices of the Monroe Doctrine, as well as the archaic perception of Latin America as its backyard.

At the same time, he supported the position of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who indicated that he will not attend the summit, but will send Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard in case the US excludes some nations of the continent. American.

On May 2, the US Undersecretary of State, Brian Nichols, officially announced the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the IX Summit of the Americas, ignoring the principle of self-determination established in the Charter of Nations United.