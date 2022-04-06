China Relies On Traditional Medicine To Fight Rise Of COVID-19 In Shanghai

About 98 percent of Shanghai’s COVID-19 patients are receiving TCM treatment, and teams of TCM workers have been deployed to designated hospitals and quarantine sites since the latest outbreak began in March, Fang said.

China’s health authority has recommended several traditional Chinese medicine drugs and ingredients, such as Lianhua Qingwen, for use by COVID-19 patients, although a lack of reliable clinical data limits their use outside the country.

Singapore, which has a large ethnic Chinese population, said in November that there was no scientific evidence from randomized clinical trials that any herbal products, including Lianhua Qingwen, could be used to prevent or treat COVID-19.

He advised the use of all herbal products formulated for the common cold and flu only to control symptoms such as headaches, runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, and cough.

In 2020, the US regulator, the Food and Drug Administration, warned sellers of Lianhua Qingwen to stop selling it as a treatment for COVID-19.

Officials in Shanghai’s Hongkou district have distributed 722,000 boxes of Lianhua Qingwen capsules and aim to give all residents preventive TCM medicines such as herbs and tea bags, the local government-owned Shanghai Daily said.

Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical, the maker of Lianhua Qingwen, said a 2020 clinical trial showed it could, along with conventional therapy, ease symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever and cough.

China has approved several treatments, including Pfizer Inc’s Paxlovid and Brii Biosciences Ltd’s antibody-based drug to treat COVID-19 patients, but it is unclear how widely they are used.