China reopens a city, Shanghai continues its quarantine | World

BEIJING (AP) — The city of Shanghai was preparing Thursday to reopen its eastern half and close off its western half, as authorities elsewhere in China announced they were lifting a lockdown on a city in the country’s hardest-hit province in an outbreak coronavirus driven by the omicron variant.

For the first time in more than three weeks, Jilin residents will be able to move freely from Friday, state broadcaster CCTV said, citing a local government announcement. People will have to wear masks and, in closed spaces, stay one meter (three feet) apart. Public gatherings in parks and squares were prohibited.

The COVID-19 infections have been controlled in the city of Jilin but not in the rest of the province of the same name, according to the authorities at a press conference collected by CCTV. Some progress has been made in Changchun, the provincial capital and auto manufacturing hub, which has been closed since March 11.

China is battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak since the first, detected in early 2020 and hitting the city of Wuhan and other parts of Hubei province hard. The vast majority of cases have been in Jilin province, which borders North Korea in the industrial region in northeast China. Smaller outbreaks have been recorded in other parts of the country, such as Shanghai, which is the financial capital and the largest city in China with 26 million people.

Shanghai’s two-phase lockdown, scheduled for eight days, has rattled global markets over fears of its potential economic impact. Chinese manufacturing activity fell to a five-month low in March, a monthly survey showed on Thursday, as lockdowns and other restrictions forced some factories to suspend production.

Pudong, the half of Shanghai on the eastern bank of the Huangpu River, was scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Friday after a four-day lockdown in which residents were tested and placed in isolation if they tested positive. At 3 in the morning, the quarantine began in Puxi, on the west side of the river.

In Puxi, about 16 million people will be tested. Residents will not be able to leave their neighborhoods or residential complexes during the four days of confinement, and meals or purchases will be delivered to their complexes.

China on Thursday reported 8,559 new cases in the previous 24 hours, of which 6,720 had no symptoms. The proportion of asymptomatic cases has been higher than in previous outbreaks, especially in Shanghai. Some 100 of the new cases were imported, from people who had recently arrived from abroad.