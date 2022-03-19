China reports first COVID-19 deaths in over 1 year

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese health authorities reported two COVID-19 deaths Saturday, the country’s first deaths since January 2021 as it battles a wave of omicrons.

The deaths, both in the northeastern province of Jilin, bring the country’s death toll from coronavirus to 4,638.

The two victims were elderly patients who died of problems stemming from their previous medical conditions, said Jiao Yahui, an official with the National Health Commission, at a press conference on Saturday. One of them was not vaccinated against COVID-19, he added.

Most of the 2,157 new community-transmitted infections reported on Saturday were in Jilin. The province has instituted travel restrictions and a police permit is required to cross the borders.

In the country as a whole, more than 29,000 positives have been confirmed since the beginning of March.

China has continued to pursue an effective but costly “zero COVID” strategy since the initial outbreak in Wuhan. The policy focuses on large-scale diagnostic testing and strict lockdowns that prohibit leaving the home until all new cases are quarantined or traced through contact tracing.

In practice, the country has managed to have relatively few infections since outbreaks are stopped as soon as they are discovered. The strategy has received popular support and prevented the huge death tolls recorded in other countries, many of which have begun to lift their social distancing measures.

As China grapples with its worst outbreak since late 2019, authorities have vowed to double down on their zero-tolerance strategy to contain the current uptick. However, its president, Xi Jinping, acknowledged for the first time on Thursday the difficulties that the measures have entailed and pointed out that the country must seek “the maximum effect” with “the minimum cost” to control the virus.

Hong Kong, facing its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic, confirmed 16,583 new infections on Saturday. The city exceeded one million infections on the eve and accumulates more deaths than mainland China.

COVID-19 cases on the mainland are counted separately from those in the semi-autonomous Hong Kong region.