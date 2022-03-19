China reports first COVID-19 deaths in over 1 year

Chinese health authorities reported two deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, the country’s first deaths since January 2021 as it battles a wave of omicron.

The deaths, both in the northeastern province of Jilin, bring the country’s death toll from coronavirus to 4,638.

China reported 2,157 new COVID-19 cases from community transmission on Saturday, the majority in Jilin. The province has instituted travel restrictions and a police permit is required to cross the borders.

China has continued to pursue an effective but costly “zero COVID” strategy since the initial outbreak in Wuhan. The policy focuses on large-scale diagnostic testing and strict lockdowns that prohibit leaving the home until all new cases are quarantined or traced through contact tracing.

In practice, the country has managed to have relatively few infections since outbreaks are stopped as soon as they are discovered. The strategy has received popular support and prevented the huge death tolls recorded in other countries, many of which have begun to lift their social distancing measures.

As China grapples with its worst outbreak since late 2019, authorities have vowed to double down on their zero-tolerance strategy to contain the current uptick. However, its president, Xi Jinping, acknowledged for the first time on Thursday the difficulties that the measures have entailed and pointed out that the country must seek “the maximum effect” with “the minimum cost” to control the virus.

China had confirmed 4,636 deaths since the pandemic began in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019. In April 2020, it revised the figure to add deaths that were not initially counted as the pandemic overwhelmed hospitals and other city systems.

COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland are counted separately from those in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous region that is facing a much larger outbreak and has a higher death toll.