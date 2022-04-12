China restricts entry to Guangzhou over COVID-19 outbreak

The manufacturing hub of Guangzhou was closed to most arrivals on Monday as China battles an outbreak of COVID-19 in its big eastern cities.

Shanghai has been the most affected with another 26,087 cases reported on Monday, of which only 914 showed symptoms. The city of 26 million people is under a strict lockdown that confines many residents to their homes for up to three weeks.

A similar lockdown has not yet been declared in Guangzhou, a metropolis of 18 million people northwest of Hong Kong, which is home to the bases of many large companies and China’s busiest airport. At least 27 cases were reported in the city on Monday.

However, elementary and middle school classes were being taught online after the initial detection of 23 local infections last week. The authorities turned an exhibition center into a makeshift hospital in the face of the authorities’ plans to carry out massive tests throughout the city.

Only citizens with a “clear need” to leave Guangzhou could do so, and only if they tested negative for the virus within 48 hours of leaving, Chen Bin, a city spokesman, said on social media.

China has stuck to its “zero COVID” policy to manage outbreaks with strict isolation and mass testing, despite complaints in Shanghai about food and medical shortages.

The Chinese government and media, controlled by the entire state, are increasingly defensive in the face of complaints over COVID-19 prevention measures, censoring Internet content as well as rejecting foreign criticism.

China has filed a “solemn” complaint with the United States, according to Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, after the State Department recommended that its citizens reconsider traveling to China due to the “arbitrary application” of the laws. regulations and restrictions against COVID-19, especially in Hong Kong, Jilin province and Shanghai. The US authorities mentioned the risk that “parents and children will be separated”.

China was “hugely dissatisfied and strongly opposed to the baseless accusation from the US side about China’s handling of the epidemic,” Zhao said.

Despite that and indications that the strict policy is mandated by Xi Jinping, leader of the Communist Party, which rules the country, China has rejected any suggestion that its strategy is political in nature. Xi has demanded prioritizing social stability ahead of a crucial party congress this year, at which he is expected to take up an unprecedented third term as party leader.

The English-language China Daily admitted that measures in Shanghai are “far from perfect” and cited the dismissal of three local officials last week for failing to carry out their duties. But he said that should not serve as an “excuse to politicize the incident and blame China.”

Despite the large number of cases, no new deaths have been reported in the Shanghai outbreak, possibly because the omicron variant is less deadly than other versions of the virus.

Local authorities also say they have guaranteed daily supplies for residents, following complaints about deliveries of food and other essentials.

The capital, Beijing, has had relatively few restrictions, although the Erjiefang neighborhood, which includes the 798 arts district, was isolated and classified as high risk after eight cases were confirmed there in the past two weeks.

China is experiencing one of the worst local outbreaks in the country since the start of the pandemic. The nation remains largely closed to international travel as most countries around the world begin to look for ways to live with the virus.