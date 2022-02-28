China sets position on conflict between Russia and Ukraine

The Councilor of State and Minister of Foreign Affairs of ChinaWang Yi explained on Friday the basic position of China on the question of Ukraine.

Wang also had an in-depth exchange of views on the issue during his phone talks with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, as well as Emmanuel Bonne. , diplomatic adviser to the French president, Emmanuel Macron, respectively.

Regarding the basic position of China on the question of UkraineWang stressed the following five points.

First of all, China It firmly defends the respect and safeguarding of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and the serious fulfillment of the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations. The position of China is consistent and clear, and also applies to the issue of Ukraine.

Secondly, China advocates a concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, he said.

China believes that the security of one country cannot come at the expense of harming the security of others, and regional security cannot be guaranteed by strengthening and even expanding military blocs. And the reasonable security concerns of all countries must be respected.

After the five consecutive rounds of eastward expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the legitimate demands of Russia security matters should be taken seriously and resolved in a proper manner, Wang added.

In third place, China has been following the evolution of the question of Ukraineand the current situation is something you don’t want to see.

It is absolutely imperative that all parties exercise the necessary restraint to prevent the situation in Ukraine deteriorate or even get out of control. The safety of the lives and property of ordinary people must be effectively safeguarded and, in particular, large-scale humanitarian crises must be prevented.

Fourth, the part China supports and encourages all diplomatic efforts leading to a peaceful resolution of the crisis of Ukraine. China welcomes direct talks and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible.

The question of Ukraine It has evolved in a complex historical context. Ukraine it should be a bridge of communication between east and west, rather than the front line of confrontation between major countries.

China also supports Europe and Russia in their efforts to maintain an equal dialogue on the issue of European security, and ultimately to form a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism.

In fifth place, China believes that the United Nations Security Council should play a constructive role in resolving the issue of Ukraineplacing regional peace and stability first, as well as the security of all countries.

Actions taken by the Security Council should reduce tension rather than add fuel to the fire, and help move the issue forward through diplomatic means rather than worsen the situation.

China it is always opposed to deliberately citing chapter VII of Security Council resolutions to authorize the use of force and sanctions.

Wang indicated that Chinaas a permanent member of the Council, as well as a responsible great country, has always been faithfully fulfilling its international obligations and playing a constructive role in safeguarding world peace and stability.

On the issue of peace and security, China is a great country with the best track record, Wang said, adding that China it has never invaded other countries, waged proxy wars, sought spheres of influence, or participated in any military bloc confrontation.

China adheres to the path of peace and development, and is committed to building a community with a shared future for mankind, Wang said.

China will continue to firmly reject all hegemonies and strong powers, and resolutely safeguard the legitimate and legal rights and interests of developing countries, especially small and medium-sized countries, he added.