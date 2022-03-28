China: Shanghai begins confinement to stop its worst outbreak of covid – Asia – International

Shanghai, the most populous city in China, with 24 million inhabitants, begins a confinement today staggered in two phases that will last until April 5 to tackle the worst outbreak recorded in the city since the covid-19 pandemic began.

Although it has been divided into two periods, it is the greater confinement of the population in an urban nucleus since the beginning of the health crisis; this will affect the Chinese economy as well as the international economy due to its status as a financial and logistics center.

The districts that are east of the Huangpu River -which divides the city- will go into confinement starting this Monday and until April 1, the date on which it will be the turn of the districts located west of the river, until April 5. April.

During the quarantine, residents will have to stay in their homes and public transportation, including taxis, will be suspended.

To control the outbreak, which left 416 symptomatic cases and more than 14,000 asymptomatic on Monday morning, the authorities will organize massive PCR test campaigns in the districts that are confined to detect those infected.

Long lines in supermarkets

On local social networks such as the Douyin video platform, the national version of TikTok, residents of the Chinese megalopolis shared images showing long lines at the entrance of supermarkets and empty shelves after massive purchases and even scenes of fights over certain groceries. .

During confinement it will be allowed to order food or supplies at home, but the delivery men will only be allowed access to the gate of the urbanizations, they will not be able to enter the buildings.

Long lines in Chinese supermarkets after the announcement of new confinements. Photo: Hector RETAMAL / AFP

Companies have been ordered to implement work from home for their employees, except in the cases of companies “that guarantee the life and operation of the city”, among which are those in the energy, telecommunications or power supply sectors. foods.

Private vehicles will not be able to circulate on the roads “unless it is necessary”. In addition, controls will be established on the access and exit roads of the city, where only those residents with a negative PCR test in the last 48 hours will receive permission to leave Shanghai.

Just one day before the announcement of the city’s zonal lockdown, experts leading the city’s pandemic prevention efforts declared that Shanghai “could not be locked down because of its important role in China’s economy and development and its impact world”.

One of the experts, Wu Fan, came to warn that “international freighters would be seen floating around” in the East China Sea if the city were to come to a standstill.

During the past week, Chinese netizens wondered on social networks like Weibo, similar to Twitter, why the city had not decreed a large-scale confinement as cities such as central Wuhan and Xian or Shijiazhuang (north) did in the past. in response to fewer cases than currently reported in Shanghai.

Wu explained that “large-scale infections” had been detected during recent massive PCR tests and declared that “putting the infected under control will block the chain of contagion”, adding that the tests “will continue until all hidden risks are eliminated.” “.

Massive tests of Covid in China due to the increase in infections. Photo: Hector RETAMAL / AFP

asymptomatic cases

This resurgence of the contagious omicron variant has pushed the management of Shanghai to the limit, until now one of the cities whose anti-pandemic fight had received the most praise in the country.

The high number of asymptomatic people detected in this outbreak – more than 10,000 during the last eight days – has made the usual tracking and quarantine tasks difficult.

According to the current Chinese policy of “zero dynamic covid”, all those infected, including asymptomatic ones, and their close contacts must be isolated in hospitals or authorized centers, which adds pressure to the local hospital system.

Some public spaces such as the huge convention center built for the 2010 Shanghai Expo, with capacity for more than 2,500 patients, have been transformed into temporary quarantine centers.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Shanghai has detected 5,293 symptomatic cases of covid-19 and registered seven deathsaccording to official data.

In Shanghai, 22.4 million people had received a full course of vaccination against covid-19 in February, and 1.06 million had received a booster dose, according to data from the city’s Health Commission.International newsroom with information from EFE

