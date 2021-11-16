China shock: anti-Covid team kills dog of woman in quarantine – Foreign

Rome, November 16, 2021 – “I am a resident of Shangrao (Jiangxi province). On November 12th I was told that I would have to do the quaraten in a hotel, but without being able to take mine with me dog“. To tell its dramatic story on social networks is a town in the south east of China, which strongly denounces the zero tolerance towards dogs and cats in the country, in the face of the pandemic from Coronavirus. The lady could not in fact imagine what would have happened to her pet, while she was confined even if negative to the test. But then he saw it with his own eyes. The internal camera of his home captured the shocking images, then spread by the same owner on Weibo: a video – reports CNN – in which they can be seen men dressed in suits and masks, of the Covid prevention section of the city, armed with crowbar who enter the apartment, search and find his corgie, and then killing it hitting him in the head.

The owner of the dog, as she herself told on social media, had been reassured by the operators that no one would take or kill his dog. And instead the corgie was the victim of a barbaric act linked to the very strict rules taken in the Chinese city where, due to the presence of a child outbreak of infections, quarantine was imposed and the obligation not to keep your animals with you.









The shocking video

The poor man was at home, quiet dog, when suddenly awakened by loud noises outside the front door. He comes out of his kennel and hides under the table. Two men, wearing anti-Covid suits and visors, enter the house holding a yellow bag and a crowbar. “The chief said we have to fix it right here, right on the spot?” One asks. “Yes”, replies the other, who takes the crowbar and uses it to get the dog out from under the table. The frightened animal runs into another room and exits the frame. These are his last moments of life, taken by the camera of the house and then broadcast by his mistress on Weibo.

The shock video caused dismay and indignation and became the symbol of the very hard line adopted by Beijing, in an attempt to reach the elusive goal of ‘zero Covid cases’ in the country from which it all started. The owner of the small corgie had been forced to quarantine after the discovery of a outbreak in her hometown, despite the fact that she tested negative. All tenants had been ordered to leave door to the apartment open to allow the disinfection of each room.









Animal rights debate in China

The shocking images shown in the video sparked an online debate about animal rights in China but also on how much, in this period of emergency, the Beijing government has expanded its powers of control over the individual. It is not the first time since the start of the pandemic that Chinese authorities have killed pets. TO september three cats in the northeastern city of Harbin were killed after results positive to Covid without consent of their owner, who was quarantined in the hospital.