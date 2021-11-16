China shock, dogs and cats of those in quarantine killed

Shiangrao, Jiangxi province, south east China. A small corgie is suddenly awakened by loud noises outside the front door. He comes out of his kennel and hides under the table. Two men, wearing anti-Covid overalls and visors, enter the house holding a yellow bag and a crowbar. “The chief said we have to fix it right here, right on the spot?” Asks one. “Yes,” replies the other, who takes the crowbar and uses it to get the dog out from under the table. The frightened animal runs into another room and exits the frame. These are his last moments of life, captured by a security camera, which his mistress shared on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging site. The video aroused dismay and indignation and became the symbol of the hard line adopted by Beijing in an attempt to reach the elusive goal of “zero Covid cases” in the country from which it all started.

The owner of the small corgie had been forced to quarantine after the discovery of a coronavirus outbreak in her city, despite the fact that she had tested negative. All tenants were ordered to leave the apartment door open to allow disinfection of each room. This was the name of the dog’s owner, she was reassured by the operators that no one would take or kill her dog. Instead, the corgie was brutally shot down with a blow to the head. The shocking images have sparked an online debate on animal rights in China but also on how much, in this time of emergency, the Beijing government has expanded its powers of control over the individual. pandemic that Chinese authorities kill pets. In September, three cats in the northeastern city of Harbin were killed after testing positive for Covid without the consent of their owner, who was quarantined at the hospital.

As part of the tight measures against the coronavirus, Beijing has decided to accelerate the pace on vaccines. The country has already inoculated anti-Covid serum to over 75% of its 1.4 billion inhabitants, mostly adults and the elderly, and now aims to vaccinate all children between the ages of 3 and 11, equal to approximately 160 million by the end of the year. Over half – 84.39 million – have already received the first dose, while 49.44 million have completed the full cycle.

© All rights reserved