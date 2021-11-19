China: skepticism about the authenticity of the email from tennis player Peng – Mondo

The fate of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai remains shrouded in mystery. And no one was convinced by the alleged email – disseminated by Chinese state TV – with which Peng allegedly reassured his condition after the allegations of sexual violence addressed to Zhang Gaoli, a 75-year-old former deputy premier and former member of the Politburo Standing Committee. Since then, Peng has disappeared.

On Thursday night, the English-language broadcaster CGTN of state TV CCTV reported “having learned” that the tennis player “sent an email to Steve Simon, president and CEO of the WTA”, publishing the text. “Regarding the recent news released on the official WTA website, the content has not been confirmed or verified by myself and has been released without my consent,” reads the letter attributed to Peng. “The reports in that statement, including the sexual assault allegation, are not true. I have not disappeared, nor am I in danger. I am resting at home and all is well.

Thanks again for taking care of me, “continues the email, asking the WTA to check for any future statements and ask for their consent before publishing them.

Regardless of the almost bureaucratic tones, far from the post of denunciation on the abuses suffered, the screenshot of the letter posted by the CGTN includes a clearly visible cursor in the center of the text and, much more surprisingly, it was not published by anyone else in China. which has fueled an inevitable skepticism. In short, the mystery continues on Peng.