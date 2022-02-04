China stands with Russia

At a time when the hypothesis of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is being considered more and more concrete, China has taken the side of the Russian government, which wants to prevent the expansion of NATO in Ukraine and wants to limit its political and military presence. of the West close to its borders. Russia and China released a joint statement on Friday after Chinese President Xi Jinping met Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the inaugural ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics. In the statement, China accused the US of fomenting anti-Chinese protests in Hong Kong and Russia argued that the US government is doing the same in Ukraine.

Russia and China, the statement read, “take sides against any attempt by external forces to weaken the security and stability of the regions close to both countries”, and to counter these “interference […] they will strengthen cooperation in the aforementioned areas ». The statement also says that “the two sides oppose further NATO expansion and are calling on the North Atlantic Alliance to abandon its Cold War ideological attitudes.”

For several weeks now, Russia has amassed more than 100,000 soldiers on the border with eastern Ukraine, a territory long disputed between the Ukrainian government and pro-Russian separatist militias: the United States is pushing for Russia to withdraw its soldiers from the border and not threaten further the security of Ukraine, while Russia claims that the United States is overstating the possible threat of an invasion of Ukraine and that it has ignored all requests made.

So far, all attempts at diplomatic resolution have failed: in the last week the United States has put more than 10 thousand soldiers on alert to demonstrate to the other countries of the alliance the seriousness of its commitment to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

