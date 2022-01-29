China, Stellantis wants to acquire a majority stake in the joint venture with GAC

Stellantis is planning to increase its stake in the Chinese joint venture with the Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), born in 2010. “A change possible thanks to the new regulatory framework that allows further foreign investments in existing joint ventures”, reads a note issued by the company. The acquisition of a majority stake would happen under a strategy which aims to strengthen its presence on the most important market in the world. Where both PSA and FCA, the two souls of the group, had always struggled to win over local consumers, and where despite the merger the market share relative to the competition remains low.

Yet the potential is there. According to analysts, brands with the appeal of Maserati and above all of Jeep (for whose distribution the creation of a simplified structure was announced) have a good chance of success on the local market, not to mention that Stellantis could use China as a basis for exports to the rest of Asia, or deepen its links with Foxconn that go beyond the current joint venture.

Be that as it may, the resolution of the so-called “Chinese question” is one priority for Stellantis, to which the CEO Carlos Tavares will have to pay as much attention as possible. As early as next March 1st, when it will present the new one Strategic Plan global company and perhaps formalize the increase in “weight” of the Franco-Italian partnership in the joint venture with GAC. Which, however, remains subject toapproval of the Chinese government.