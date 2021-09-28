China stops Bitcoin. Forchielli: “They don’t tolerate tools they can’t control”

Bitcoin forchielli Bitcoin forchielli

“I have long expected this move. The Chinese want absolute control over the currency. They cannot tolerate subjects independent of the state ”. The many commitments that call him into question between Europe and the West have not prevented him from having his say to HuffPost. Alberto Forchielli, founder and managing partner of the Mandarin Capital investment fund and well-known Italian entrepreneur, has no doubts. Beijing’s regulatory tightening on cryptocurrencies is an inevitable move. “Especially considering that cryptocurrencies are mined without the control of central banks or Consob-type authorities. In Beijing they do not tolerate unregulated phenomena ”. Since 21 September, the People’s Bank has banned the circulation of Bitcoin and company throughout China. The ban is aimed at both trading, i.e. the sale, and mining, i.e. the mining of cryptocurrencies, their creation. The first effect was the devaluation of Bitcoin and its sister currencies. For the central bank statement, cryptocurrencies are threats to the country’s economic and financial stability due to the speculative activities linked to them. “With Bitcoins – explains Forchielli – the Chinese can change currency, send money abroad and exchange money. All without being tracked by the government ”. A parallel system, in essence. However, doubts remain about the effectiveness of the measure. “They can put the penalties they want for anyone who violates the ban. Send them to jail for 20 years. But how do they identify the culprits is a nice question mark ”. The blockchain technology, at the base of cryptographic coins, makes those who use it practically anonymous.

China News Service via Getty Images BEIJING, CHINA – JULY 20: A man walks past the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) building on July 20, 2021 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Jiang Qiming / China News Service via Getty Images)

The squeeze was not a bolt from the blue. In May, the Beijing Financial Stability and Development Committee had already announced a squeeze on mining, coming in the following months. The official reason? Coin mining eats too much current. Mining companies are polluting. To produce Bitcoin, computers have to solve long and complex mathematical problems by generating heat. Machines need continuous maintenance to be efficient, causing a greater waste of energy. Thus in the summer of 2021 the exodus of Chinese miners to less interventionist countries began. The favorites are the petroleum ones. Neighboring Kazakhstan, for example, but above all Texas. The lone star state has become the new eldorado for cryptocurrency production. Thanks to the slashing prices of electricity bills. For the rest of the world, the Chinese cryptoban on cryptocurrencies is an opportunity to establish a more relaxed relationship, at a regulatory level, with the news of fintech. In an editorial published on Euronews.com, Sean Stein Smith – a professor at Lehman College in New York, an expert in digital finance – pointed out that the Chinese edict is actually an assist for the United States. Overseas, where there is greater laissez-faire on cryptocurrencies, a compromise could be found between the authorities’ need to control the currency and the intrinsic autonomy of the daughter coins of the blockchain, born to be independent from central banks. A path that will certainly not be followed in the East.

The Washington Post via Getty Images KONGYUXIANG, GARZE, SICHUAN, CHINA – AUGUST 12: Haobtc's bitcoin mine site manager, Guo-hua, checks mining equipment inside their bitcoin mine near Kongyuxiang, Sichuan, China. (Photo by Paul Ratje / For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The future of cryptocurrencies cannot be predicted. What is certain is that the last week was very tough. Already last Monday, Bitcoin had suffered a devaluation of 5%, thanks to the Evergrande effect, the Chinese real estate conglomerate at risk of insolvency for over 300 billion dollars. Cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Dogecoin have also lost value with similar percentages to that created by Satoshi Nakamoto. Translated: cryptocurrencies are volatile assets. When the markets sense incoming risks – as in the case of the exposure of many banks to Evergrande – they take refuge in stable assets, running away from Bitcoin and company, naturally more subject to speculation. The tightening announced on Friday by Beijing did the rest. Bitcoin was trading at $ 37,000 per token yesterday. That is 10 thousand less than 7 days before. Who earns it? Who bets on Bitcoin. Such as El Salvador which made it fiat currency, alongside the US dollar, in early September. And in fact, the president of the small Central American state, Nayib Bukele, right now announced the purchase of 150 new cryptocurrencies by the authorities of San Salvador. Then there are those who hypothesize that there are other logics behind the Chinese move. William Suberg, Cointelegraph’s financial reporter, recalled that the Chinese authorities made a similar move in September 2017. “Four years ago they announced a tightening on cryptocurrencies and the price of Bitcoin plummeted by 30%. However, within a few weeks, the value rose to its all-time high “. A maneuver that made the fortune of those who had bought the coin immediately after the announcement of the alleged squeeze. For Forchielli, this time, Beijing is serious: “For them it is unacceptable that cryptocurrencies remain in circulation. Also because the Chinese are experimenting with their digital currency, the e-Yuan. Let alone if they admit competitors ”. On paper, the long-term goal of a digital Yuan is the elimination of cash across mainland China. But not only. The state’s digital currency will allow the regime to strengthen surveillance in the daily lives of its fellow citizens. An increasingly tight control, thanks to the billions of data collected through the messaging and online commerce platforms used by hundreds of millions of Chinese every day. From this point of view, the crackdown on cryptocurrencies is accompanied by the maxi regulatory tightening, underway for a year, imposed on Chinese Big Tech. Whether it’s e-commerce platforms like Alibaba and Tencent (together they make 94% of Chinese online commerce), or cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (60% of their global mining is located in China), Beijing has no plans to share his power with anyone.