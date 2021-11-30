Sports

China Suarez, revealed the sensational detail that annoyed Icardi

The famous night that Mauro Icardi And China Suarez they would have passed together continues to talk about Argentina. Nothing would have happened between the two, as confirmed also by Wanda Nara. “There was a meeting but he told me nothing happened – revealed Wanda to her friend Susana Gimenez – Anything could have happened … “. The fault, however, would be a very particular smell …

Icardi-China: “All the fault of marijuana”

The meeting between Icardi and China Suarez took place at the end of September, when Wanda Nara was at the Milan Fashion Week in the company of his sister Zaira. To the forward of the Psg would not have liked a scent smelled in the hotel room of Paris: yes, but which one? It was the host Angel Brito who revealed that Icardi “he felt inhibited.” The Argentine presenter Estefi Berardi also expressed himself on the subject, who on his account Instagram it went further. “What was the smell that China had and that bothered Mauro? “, one of her followers asked her. “They hinted that he was referring to the marijuana“, she replied.

