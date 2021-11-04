China tennis champion Peng Shuai accuses former prime minister of rape. And the government obscures the athlete’s social networks

The movement #Metoo he arrives also in China and directly shakes the vertices of the Communist Party in power. With a message published on November 2 on the Weibo social network, Peng Shuai, former tennis champion number 14 in the world and in first place in the doubles ranking, has indeed accused the former deputy prime minister of China, Zhang Gaoli, from sexual assault. Immediate the censorship: his profile was immediately blocked on the platform.

The 35-year-old said she was attacked by Zhang after the politician, leader at the time Tianjin, a metropolis on the outskirts of Beijing, had invited her to play with him and his wife. At that time the tennis player was at the beginning of a career that would lead her to win the title of double at Wimbledon (2013) et al Roland Garros (2014) before reaching the semifinals at Us Open a few months later. “I have never consented. I cried all the time, ”the post reads. And then again: “Even if it’s just me, like an egg hitting a rock or a moth that self-destructs around the flame, I’ll tell the truth about you.” Peng also revealed that the violence was followed by a “stormy relationship“With Zhang: the two would have dated intermittently until her political ascent, then he would have contacted her a few years later, at the end of his term at the top of the Party in 2018, forcing her to have another sexual relationship. No evidence of the facts, as she herself admitted, but Beijing’s intervention was not long in coming. The government has it first obscured the post of the player, then has completely removed his account and finally prevented users from doing for a few hours research on her and on tennis on the web. All useless since, in the meantime, thousands of people had recovered his words by evading control on social networks.

In the past, there have been allegations of sexual harassment against government officials, often in conjunction with corruption investigations. However, this is the first time that such a scandal has touched a high-level political leader like Zhang, from 2012 to 2017 vice premier of the Politburo Standing Committee led by the current leader of the Communist Party, Xi Jinping. “We are all very worried about what will happen to her but at the same time we feel that something very important has happened,” said the Chinese activist. Lu Pin, who now lives in New Jersey. In fact, Peng has become an icon of Chinese women’s sport also for reasons that go beyond her successes on the pitch: the tennis player has always fought for her independence, becoming one of the first to train and travel alone and reaching an agreement to be able to keep an important share of the earnings.