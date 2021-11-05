China, tennis player Peng Shuai accuses former vice premier Zhang Gaoli of rape: social profiles blacked out

The doubles champion at Wimbledon and Roland Garros talks about the abuses suffered by the Chinese vice premier. But the government censors

“Why did you have to come back to me, take me to your house to force me to have sex with you?”. Speaking is Peng Shuai, women’s tennis star and former number one in the doubles ranking. The tennis player denounced Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, former leader of the Chinese Communist Party. The former Wimbledon and French Open champion accused him through a long post on the social Weibo, in which hints at an intermittent relationship of at least 10 years.

"Yes, I have no proof, and it is simply impossible to have proof," wrote the tennis player. "I can't describe how disgusted I was, and how many times have I wondered if I'm still a human? I feel like a walking corpse. Every day I recited, which person is the real me?" But Peng's words didn't last long, in fact the censorship got underway with a speed and ferocity never seen in any of the country's previous #MeToo cases.

His post, published at around 10pm on Tuesday, was deleted after less than 30 minutes. His words initially circulated on social media and private chat groups, but soon these too were censored, along with other posts discussing the case. Peng's verified account, which has more than half a million followers, remains on Weibo but has been banned from searches. As if that weren't enough, all the comment sections under his previous posts have also been closed.

Authenticity The originality of the post could not be verified and the athlete’s entourage refused to comment on the facts. But even Zhang Gaoli, for his part, has not publicly denied the accusations made by the tennis player. The embarrassing revelations come just days after a major Chinese Communist Party (CCP) conclave convened in Beijing for the next few days with the country’s top leaders.