China, tennis player Peng Shuai has disappeared: he had accused the former deputy premier of rape

The Chinese tennis player has disappeared Peng Shuai. Days ago he was accused of rape Zhang Gaoli, former deputy premier and member of the all-powerful Central Committee of the Communist Party. The former No. 1 doubles player wrote in a lengthy social media post in saying she was forced to have sex despite repeated rejections following a tennis match three years ago. Steve Simon, the president and CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association calls for a full investigation into the allegations: “They must be investigated in a comprehensive, fair, transparent and uncensored manner.”

It all happened when the tennis player was starting a career. Shortly thereafter he would win the title of the double at Wimbledon (2013) et al Roland Garros (2014) before reaching the semifinals at Us Open. The government had first obscured the post of the player, then has completely removed his account and had then for a few hours prevented users from doing research on her and on tennis on the web. On Twitter – blocked in China – the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai started.