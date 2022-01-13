China, the blind date girl? Covid, communist horror, how it is reduced now – Libero Quotidiano





A girl’s first date in China quickly turned into a forced cohabitation. It happened to Zhengzhou, capital of the province of Hena. As reconstructed from Bbc and reported by Fanpage, everything would have been organized by the young woman’s parents, who would have convinced her to accept some “blind” dating with men recommended by them to encourage her to find a husband. On its fifth date, however, the pandemic has complicated the situation.





Due to the new lockdown decided by the local authorities, the girl is remained stuck at home with the man for several days. The two were having dinner together when they discovered that the entire area around the man’s home had been subjected to immediate confinement due to some infections in the neighborhood. The rules in China are stricter than in the rest of the world. And, on discovering even one positive, everyone is forced not to leave or enter that neighborhood before it is carried out a mass screening.





The young woman, therefore, was forced to live with the man for 4 days, before you can leave. Interviewed by local media, the girl spoke of a “not ideal” situation. But she also said that the coexistence didn’t go badly, since the boy gave her all the space she needed and he would even cook for her every day.



