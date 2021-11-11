China, the Communist Party “crowns” President Xi Jinping. And with the “historic resolution” opens the way to power for life

Great results in the coming years for the nation and a “historic resolution”. The Communist Party of China is committed to the future and crowns President Xi Jinping. Who formally engraved his name alongside the greatest figures in the history of the Party, laying the foundations for strengthening and extending his rule over the People’s Republic for life. The highest officials of the CCP, gathered in the sixth Plenum, as reported by ANSA approved the wait “Historic resolution” he presented on the successes of the party since its foundation 100 years ago which portrays him as the fundamental leader who has “promoted historical achievements and changes”. And that projects it into the future as “the only tool to complete the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”. The red conclave – according to the long 14-page press release released by the official media at the end of the four-day work of the 350 officials – defined “Xi Jinping’s thinking on socialism with Chinese characteristics” as “contemporary Chinese Marxism, 21st century Marxism and the essence of Chinese culture and spirit”. Then he sanctioned “Comrade Xi as the nucleus of the Central Committee and of the entire party”.

In 1945 Mao Zedong he eliminated his opponents four years before the founding of the People’s Republic; In 1981 Deng Xiaoping paved the way for the opening policies and reforms of the new China with a judgment on the work of the Great Helmsman, rated “70% right and 30% wrong”. Both used a “historical resolution” as a means of attack, but this time Xi did not criticize the past. Indeed, he described the party’s last 100 years as “the greatest epic in the history of the Chinese nation over thousands of years”, providing a periodization in “eras” in which each leader fulfilled the “primary mission” of that moment. Its “era” is largely devoid of a concrete ideological direction, based on the union of Marxism with the specific conditions of China, its traditional culture and the thought of its four predecessors: Mao, Deng, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao.

Political supremacy gives Xi more power to rise in rank at the 20th party congress convened for the second half of 2022, which is expected to crown him with an unprecedented third term at the helm of the CCP. Despite being 68, he will play a key role in “reforms and openness”, which the communiqué defined as “the key to determining the future and destiny of contemporary China”. The economy is struggling with the post-pandemic effects of Covid, amid the energy crisis, the high costs of raw materials and all-round tensions with the US. In this context, Xi drew up the plan on “common prosperity”, a great redistribution of income. And it will have to resolve the Taiwan issue (reunification is “a historical mission of the party”), on which the Plenum expressed “absolute opposition to independence”. While on Hong Kong there was an appreciation for “an important transition from chaos (the protests of 2019, ed) to governance”, with the management of the city entrusted to the “patriots”. That is an applause for the grip that has already stifled any semblance of freedom and the rule of law. Xi will now need new allies and renew the party’s organs, from the Politburo to its Standing Committee. Li Qiang, the current head of the Shanghai party, is considered to be on the rise: even without designating a successor, Xi will be forced to raise the sixth generation to the highest levels of power. Strengthened on the domestic front, on Monday the Chinese president will have his first meeting with his American counterpart Joe Biden, for now only in virtual mode.