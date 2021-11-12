China, the Communist Party elevates Xi’s status on a par with Mao and Deng

Listen to the audio version of the article

The winner of the sixth session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party which closed on Thursday 11 November is still him, President Xi Jinping, in power since 2012, defined in the final communiqué of the red conclave as «the main innovator of socialism with Chinese characteristics, understood as collective, immanent knowledge ». For the 197 members of the Central Committee and 151 alternates there are no longer any doubts: in black and white, it has been established that comrade Xi Jinping is not only the core leader, a sort of primus inter pares, but is the central nucleus of the whole party, a position never occupied so far even by his illustrious predecessors, from Mao Zedong to Deng Xiaoping, although evoked in the opening speech of the session.

The limit of four-year mandates has been exceeded

A qualitative leap that goes beyond the simple limit of four-year mandates, because it will in any case be Xi Jinping, thanks to this strengthened position, who will lead China in the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics towards the goal of becoming the leading power in the world, a a destination never abandoned by the leadership of Beijing. In the last year, important changes in the world never seen in a century have been intertwined, with the global pandemic the external environment has become more complex and harsh, making the tasks of control and economic and social development extremely difficult. Aware of this, the Central Committee states that China has made great strides in many fields, such as in building ecological civilization, with unprecedented efforts.

The surprise agreement on the climate with the US

By leveraging this, Xi Jinping surprisingly moved the pawn of the bilateral climate agreement with the US. It was the added value useful to strengthen the position of the Chinese president on the internal but also on the external front, erasing the shame of the double empty chair at the G20 and COP26. All this is largely recovered by allowing the Chinese president to face the next stage, on Monday 15 November, in a virtual venue, at the Apec in New Zealand, there will be a meeting with the American president Joe Biden.

The knot of defense

Defense remains a key point. In terms of national defense and army building, national defense and economic strength have been improved, in combination. The People’s Army has provided guarantees for the long-term prosperity and stability of the Party and the country. In this light, the Committee takes up the “Two countries, one system” theme applied to Hong Kong and Macao. Carrying out the reunification of the motherland, China has taken a series of measures to address both symptoms and root causes, firmly implementing “patriots who rule Hong Kong” and “patriots who rule Macau”, to achieve a major transition from chaos to governance.

The One China Principle

But the firm adherence to the principle of China and the “92 Consensus” is also reaffirmed, where the principle of the One China against which the province of Taiwan is rebelling. A hot topic, the Committee reiterates its resolute opposition to the separatist acts of “Taiwan independence”, resolutely opposes the interference of external forces and firmly grasps the relations of the Strait. Just in these days, increasingly alarmed, the Taiwan government has published its biennial report on Defense in which it signals the fragility of the island.