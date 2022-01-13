China, the list of games banned from streaming is impressive – Nerd4.life

There bilibili Chinese streaming platform announced the list of games banned come on live stream, and it’s really impressive, considering that it includes very famous series and titles, especially in our area.

H1Z1

WithstandZ – Zombie Survival

Left4dead and Left4dead 2

GTA (series)

Paint the Town Red

Dead by daylight

Elder scroll (series)

Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4

Yakuza (series)

Rainbow Six Siege

The Evil Within

Mortal kombat (series)

Friday the 13th

Sleeping Dogs

Koi’s Adventure

Outlast and Outlast 2

Warhammer 40,000: Vermintide 2

Deadspace (series)

Kantai Collection

Hearts of Iron (series)

Surgeon Simulator

Agony

Doki doki Literature Club

Yandere Simulator

Dark Souls (series)

The las of Us (series)

Senran Kagura (series)

Overkill’s The walking dead,

Killing Floor, Killing Floor 2

All Red Candle games (Devotion and Detention)

Fear the night

Dead or Alive series

Hitman (series)

7 days to die

Judgment

tomb Raider

Slendy Tubbies

Twilight Struggle

Butt Simulator

Call of Duty (series)

World of Tanks

Age of history (Probably the Age of Empires)

Warframe

Reversed Front

Witcher 3

Fleet Combat 2

Power and Revolution (series)

Life is strange: True Colors

Biohazard / Resident Evil (series)

Back 4 Blood

Visage

and all the VM18 visual novels.

While for some games the reason for the ban is clear (think of the Red Candle games and the pressure exerted successfully not to sell Devotion in Western digital stores such as Steam and GOG), for others it would be necessary to think a little more.

In general, games with content little loved by the regime, such as fantasy or zombies, have been blocked, while it is likely that some of those listed are particularly famous in China, but not in our country. Others are really obscure, like Butt Simulator (will this be?), But what matters is not the fame or otherwise of the individual games, but the censorship principle that accompanies this list.