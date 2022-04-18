China, three deaths in Shanghai from Covid-19: it is the first time since the new lockdown

Three unvaccinated seniors, aged between 89 and 91, died in Shanghai due to complications attributable to the Coronavirus. It is the first time this has happened since the Chinese authorities have imposed a new one lockdown in March and the appearance of the Omicron variant. The wave has been affecting the city for over a month. “They got worse after hospitalization and died despite the doctors’ efforts,” reads the administration’s message which mentions the age of the victims: two women aged 89 and 91 and a man aged 91. They all had a range of underlying health problems such as coronary heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure. 38 percent of Shanghai residents over 60 are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Mass swabs

Now the Shanghai authorities plan to conduct a series of swabs en masse and to extend the lockdown at least another week. Since the end of February the city has been struggling with the new variant of the Coronavirus and with the first ones lockdown. Which have affected all 26 million inhabitants for two weeks. Meanwhile, the Municipal Health Commission reported that more than 20,000 local cases were detected on Sunday, including 2,417 confirmed infections (part of the 2,723 detected nationwide) and 19,831 asymptomatic carriers. Also announcing a new total cycle of nucleic acid and antigenic tests from today through Thursday in areas subject to the greatest restrictions and considered to be the most at risk.

China, where the novel Coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, has largely controlled the situation thanks to the zero-tolerance approach to Covid, made up of mass testing, travel restrictions and targeted lockdowns, too. on a large scale. The Omicron variant, feared for its faster spread, however, has questioned the policies followed so far. China reported new deaths from Covid as the last time on March 19: they were two people in the northeastern province of Jilin, particularly affected for over a month, resulting in the first deaths due to the virus in more than a year.

Read also: