China throws out Fortnite, goodbye from several million fans: here is the reason





Fortnite says goodbye to China. Here are the reasons that slow the growth of the most famous Battle Royale in the world.

On a small island, to survive, people collect resources and weapons, build shelters and hide.

Fortnite was born from this very simple plot, the most famous and most played shooter / battle Royale in the world, which is now forced to curb its success, at least in China.

Yes, because if things are going well in the West, it is also true that Fortnite will be completely banned from the Land of the Dragon.

A news that comes from iFireMonkey, Twitter user active in the world of the Battle Royale of Epic Games. According to what emerges from the information obtained by the insider, from Monday 1st November in China it will not be possible to access servers to create new accounts.

Here is the Tweet dating back to last October 31st

Fortnite China is shutting down November 15th @ 11 AM CT Spotted by @itsarkheops pic.twitter.com/exAfO7BnrL – iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) October 31, 2021

Instead, on November 15th the game will be inaccessible and the servers will be permanently shut down. The reasons behind this choice have not yet been revealed by Epic Games or Tencent, which owns shares in Tim Sweeney’s company. But some hypothesis starts to leak out on the net.

The two possible reasons for the ban

The first reason why Fortnite will cease its operations in China would be to be found in the Chinese government. With the three-hour game limit imposed on minors, the game’s servers may be too expensive to maintain with a low fan base. Another hypothesis concerns the very popularity of the house game Epic Games, which it entered into a market that is perhaps too saturated: most of the Asian players in fact focus only on PUBG, the former Battle Royale to have gone mainstream.

Be that as it may, ban or not, Fortnite is a worldwide success and if Epic Games’ investments continue, the game will keep its popularity for a long time. The only reason that could further slow down the exponential growth of the company are the possible legislative quibbles.

But it is fair to remember that Epic Games has not been intimidated even by the accusations centered on microtransactions, as the app itself is free, but a payment is required for an optimal gaming experience.