China to build two extraordinary 16-megawatt wind turbines

The clean energies They are “renewable energy”: energy sources based on the use of the sun, wind, water or plant or animal biomass, among other possible sources.

Now, in China, wind turbine manufacturer MingYang Smart Energy will deploy two gigantic 16 megawatt wind turbines each in the offshore wind farm Ming Yang Yangjiang Qingzhou Fourlocated in the south china sea.

MySE 16.0-242 is indicated to be “the largest offshore wind turbine ever createdwith 242 meters high”, as published by the Electrek site. It can power 20,000 homes per unit during a useful life of 25 years.

A) Yes, “a single turbine MySE 16.0-242 will generate 80,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity per year and produce 45% more energy than the previous turbine model from MingYang, MySE 11.0-203,” the site explains.

Wind energy grows more and more. (Off Shore Energy)

And the Rt agency adds: “Their three blades of 118 meters They will sweep an area of ​​46,000 square meters, the equivalent of more than six football fields. One of these turbines will be able to eliminate more than 1.6 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions throughout its useful life“.

In addition, the company claims that its new wind turbine will be able to run anchored to the seabed or on a floating base.

“The two gigantic wind turbines will join the 59 8-megawatt wind turbines of the wind farm, whose commissioning is scheduled for the year 2026. It is intended that this prototype be produced commercially until 2024″, the agency closes.

Myse, Worldenergytrade, Rt.