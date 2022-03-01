China to punish cryptocurrency exchange with up to 10 years in prison

New blow to the cryptocurrency sector in China. The country’s Supreme People’s Court has ruled that cryptocurrency fundraising is now a criminal offense in the Asian giant. The sanction, details the statement issued by the court, will vary depending on the value of the amount collected. This measure comes five months after the Chinese central bank declared illegal all activities related to cryptocurrencies, from transactions between companies and individuals to the advertising of these, as well as the issuance and commercialization of tokens and the activity of mining farms. .

The tightening of the current legislation, which is one of the strictest in the world along with Turkey, has been produced basically for one reason: to control the flow of capital and financial transactions that take place in the Chinese economy. Precisely cryptocurrencies have burst into the sector as a volatile financial instrument, without any type of control by the institutions. However, in the statement, the court argues the new measures as a movement in favor of transparency, the protection of citizens and the fight against money laundering.

Up to 10 years in prison for using cryptocurrencies

China has intensified measures against digital currencies, considering them illegal since September 2021 Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

As detailed in the statement, the penalties will vary depending on the value of the amount collected. When the fundraising exceeds 100,000 yuan (14,000 euros), it will be considered a “large amount.” If it exceeds 50 million yuan (7 million euros) or involves 5,000 people, it will be considered an “extremely serious” offence, which could end with 10 years in prison. The fines could reach 79,000 dollars (70,500 euros).

The new legal interpretation, which will come into force on March 1, will punish “cryptocurrency transactions”, with the aim, according to the statement, of “fighting crimes of illegal fundraising and maintaining national financial security and stability.” “.





read also

Judith Brown

The term “cryptocurrency transactions” refers to an extremely broad definition, which means that virtually all movements associated with cryptocurrencies can be punishable, since virtually all activities related to digital currencies require transactions. However, behind this measure there are a number of reasons that have one objective: capital control.

The fight for the control of capital and cryptocurrency exchanges



Beijing Takes a Strong Stance Against Cryptocurrency Trading and Mining Anthony Kwan/Getty

Since the arrival and internationalization of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin or etherum, many countries have undertaken legislative initiatives to control the use of this type of currency. At the European level, the European Union (EU) is seeking to strengthen the surveillance of these assets with the creation of a new money laundering control body to supervise companies in the crypto industry. However, China or Turkey are the countries that have the toughest legislation regarding activities related to cryptocurrencies.





read also

Hector Farres

A few years ago, Beijing took a strong stance against cryptocurrency trading and mining. In 2013, the government banned Chinese banks from trading bitcoin, the most popular digital currency. In 2017, Chinese authorities also banned all forms of raising capital through the issuance of digital currencies, forcing many Chinese crypto investors to take their investments abroad.

Finally, in May 2021, the State Council Financial Stability and Development Committee announced that it would “suppress cryptocurrency trading.” In September 2021, he definitively banned them.

Could China run out of cryptocurrencies?

The cryptocurrency market has become very popular in Hong Kong Anthony Kwan/Getty

The increasingly restrictive Chinese legislation on cryptocurrencies could lead us to think that the government wants to end cryptocurrencies in the country. Nothing is further from reality. Despite measures to prevent citizens from buying, mining and trading cryptocurrencies, the Chinese government is investing in creating its own digital currency, the digital yuan (e-CNY).

With this measure, the Chinese government intends to create a centralized cryptographic model to have absolute control of the cryptocurrency market in the country. Otherwise, with the rest of the currencies, this control would be impossible. The digital yuan (e-CNY) was first used during the Beijing Winter Olympics. According to a report published by The Wall Street Journal, more transactions were made in the Chinese digital currency than through Visa on the opening day of the Olympics.





Participate in the Discussion

Participation