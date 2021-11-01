China: Traditional Medicine Helps Covid Treatment – Xinhua News

(XINHUA) – LANZHOU, NOV 01 – Benefiting from the combination of traditional Chinese and Western medicine, 9 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the northwestern Chinese province of Gansu went from severe to moderate yesterday. This is what was announced today by the local authorities.



From 18 October to yesterday evening, Gansu had reported 105 positive cases of Covid-19 transmitted locally, 8 of which in serious condition and 2 in critical condition. All patients were treated with traditional Chinese medicine in special hospitals.



According to Zhang Zhongde, an expert on the State Council’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism for Covid-19 in Gansu, more elderly patients have emerged during the latest outbreak of the virus in the province, most of them age over 50 with underlying diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and chronic lung disease.



The senior official stressed the vital role of traditional Chinese medicine in the course of more complex therapies, due to the highly transmissible Delta variant: “we have incorporated Western and traditional Chinese medicine into our care, effectively preventing the development of severe cases and avoiding that they became critical “.



Zhang Zhongde added that traditional medicine also helps relieve symptoms of cough, dry mouth, and pharyngitis. For patients with febrile symptoms, body temperature control can be achieved within 36-48 hours.



Gansu Province is an important traditional medicine manufacturing base in the nation and has a long history of growing herbs used in the Chinese medical system. Traditional medicine has been widely applied in the treatment of Covid-19 patients in China and has proven effective. (XINHUA)